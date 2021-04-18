Now that you have undergone personal information, you will be better prepared to empathize, understand, and mentor individual members of your team on a similar journey. Leading teams towards change-resilience is not as simple as knowing and understanding the psychology of individuals multiplied by a number of team members. It requires a different approach.
Helpful to have had 4 years of business workplace experience with some leadership responsibility.
University of Colorado System
Social Psychology
When we lead change, we typically rely on change management theories for help. They bring structure, ease, and they provide context for the psychology of an individual and also organizational psychology. This leaves a gap, which manifests in how others influence individual behavior, or, in other words, social psychology. Even though the domain of social psychology is often overlooked, it provides key insights for the successful execution of change management theories. In this module, you will learn the basics of social psychology, which is instrumental as you begin implementing change management theories at the team and organizational levels.
Agile Team
You have a team and you’d like it to become Agile. Where do you start? You start at the beginning by developing a team working agreement, empathy map, and introducing the basic concepts of Scrum to your team, which you will work through in this module.
Agile Team Collaboration
Scrum is a lightweight Agile framework. It can be applied across different industries, it is simple, and it can be adopted fairly quickly if the team is open to it.
Agile Team Leadership
When leading a team, a lot of key moments are discovered through the art of facilitation. It’s a key skill for any leader, regardless of rank.
Very detailed, crisp and innovative training which had on the job examples and could easily relate to day to day working with the team. Thank you!
A succinct yet thorough review of how to incorporate agile philosophies and practices into a team environment. The course also provides valuable practical tools for facilitating agile mindset.
Very useful, especially from a complementary perspective to the managerial one - psychological, sociological
The instructor does really have used all the methods and ways laid out.
Constant fast change has become a reality of our time. Agile has become a popular leadership philosophy and a project management methodology for addressing this reality. While the theory is simple, it’s much more challenging to become Agile in practice.
