JR
Dec 29, 2020
A succinct yet thorough review of how to incorporate agile philosophies and practices into a team environment. The course also provides valuable practical tools for facilitating agile mindset.
H
Apr 18, 2021
Very detailed, crisp and innovative training which had on the job examples and could easily relate to day to day working with the team. Thank you!
By Luís M B d M•
Jan 29, 2021
This module is very well built and I really appreciated the way the pieces start to fit together when I look back to the previous modules. I think this is mandatory food for tought and for action to anyone involved in modern organisations.
By Ana L N M•
May 11, 2022
I like the approach used for the course. Concepts are very helpful and in general very practical.
The speakers are clear with their explanaitions.
In the section related to faciitation I wish they could expand it a little bit more.
By Nicole S J•
Mar 7, 2021
Very relevant to the times. it seems as if this was released at the end of November 2020, and the case study in here refers to COVID challenges etc. So thank you that was very informative and up to date.
By Jacquie R•
Dec 30, 2020
By Harish S•
Apr 19, 2021
By Sreenidhi V•
Feb 14, 2021
Very informative and really helpful content for a beginner to understand what it means to be in an agile working environment!
By S . I . . P•
Apr 26, 2021
Very useful, especially from a complementary perspective to the managerial one - psychological, sociological
By Sultan A•
May 8, 2021
It's a very interesting course that will for sure help you in your organization or at your workplace.
By Gaurav A•
Apr 15, 2021
The instructor does really have used all the methods and ways laid out.
By Rachana P•
Dec 14, 2021
This was a great course with a lot of practical tools to get started.
By Joao F•
Jan 7, 2021
amazing step on this journey, with lots of insights to work!
By Geomel J•
Jul 12, 2021
Very informrative and relevant. God bless the facilitators!
By Andrea O•
Feb 8, 2021
Always interesting and fun. Very well planed lectures.
By Cristina C•
Feb 4, 2021
Love the material very rooted in psychology
By Xenia T•
Feb 19, 2021
Very helpful learned a lot about scrum.
By Ernesto M•
Jan 18, 2021
Very good course! we go ahead
By Rajan C•
Mar 3, 2022
Very Interesting course
By Nelson S B•
Jul 21, 2021
Is a great course
By STEFANO S•
Apr 21, 2021
amazing course
By kevin t•
Feb 17, 2022
great course
By Willington C•
Mar 9, 2022
Good ontent.
By Gustavo C d O•
May 17, 2021
NA
By Fernie H•
Jan 14, 2021
The tools and techniques are really interesting. would love to see an enactment of the tools coming into or come into practise. Also, just a note to check some of the transcript as some words are incorrectly described i.e. for scrum context it is event, not 'advance' . those reading might have the incorrect take away.
Thank you Oxana and Nick. I've learnt alot.
By Deana N•
Jan 29, 2021
The content topics/ideas are great. There are some instructional design issues, like in the other courses of this specialization. More examples to illustrate concepts would be useful, as well as downloadable tools to review later.
By Ischenko A•
Mar 31, 2021
Good overall coverage of important topics, but I believe for people new to Agile and Scrum it would be hard to understand why things are done in certain ways. Lack of examples and explanations.