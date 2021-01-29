Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Developing an Agile Team by University of Colorado System

4.8
stars
144 ratings
31 reviews

About the Course

Now that you have undergone personal information, you will be better prepared to empathize, understand, and mentor individual members of your team on a similar journey. Leading teams towards change-resilience is not as simple as knowing and understanding the psychology of individuals multiplied by a number of team members. It requires a different approach. In this course, you will learn what influences human behavior in teams by looking at social psychology. You will evaluate your team’s level of change resilience and agility, and you will be applying practical tools for building Agile teams by applying Scrum project management framework. You won’t stop there, you will learn how to be a servant leader. You will learn practical tools for organizing, leading, and facilitating a Scrum team. Parts of the content are written from a Scrum Master perspective, and even though you will not be able to use it as a Scrum Master certification, I will be sharing tools and best practices learned through my own experience of being a Scrum Master....

Top reviews

JR

Dec 29, 2020

A succinct yet thorough review of how to incorporate agile philosophies and practices into a team environment. The course also provides valuable practical tools for facilitating agile mindset.

H

Apr 18, 2021

Very detailed, crisp and innovative training which had on the job examples and could easily relate to day to day working with the team. Thank you!

By Luís M B d M

Jan 29, 2021

This module is very well built and I really appreciated the way the pieces start to fit together when I look back to the previous modules. I think this is mandatory food for tought and for action to anyone involved in modern organisations.

By Ana L N M

May 11, 2022

I like the approach used for the course. Concepts are very helpful and in general very practical.

The speakers are clear with their explanaitions.

In the section related to faciitation I wish they could expand it a little bit more.

By Nicole S J

Mar 7, 2021

Very relevant to the times. it seems as if this was released at the end of November 2020, and the case study in here refers to COVID challenges etc. So thank you that was very informative and up to date.

By Jacquie R

Dec 30, 2020

By Harish S

Apr 19, 2021

By Sreenidhi V

Feb 14, 2021

Very informative and really helpful content for a beginner to understand what it means to be in an agile working environment!

By S . I . . P

Apr 26, 2021

Very useful, especially from a complementary perspective to the managerial one - psychological, sociological

By Sultan A

May 8, 2021

It's a very interesting course that will for sure help you in your organization or at your workplace.

By Gaurav A

Apr 15, 2021

The instructor does really have used all the methods and ways laid out.

By Rachana P

Dec 14, 2021

This was a great course with a lot of practical tools to get started.

By Joao F

Jan 7, 2021

amazing step on this journey, with lots of insights to work!

By Geomel J

Jul 12, 2021

Very informrative and relevant. God bless the facilitators!

By Andrea O

Feb 8, 2021

Always interesting and fun. Very well planed lectures.

By Cristina C

Feb 4, 2021

Love the material very rooted in psychology

By Xenia T

Feb 19, 2021

Very helpful learned a lot about scrum.

By Ernesto M

Jan 18, 2021

Very good course! we go ahead

By Rajan C

Mar 3, 2022

Very Interesting course

By Nelson S B

Jul 21, 2021

I​s a great course

By STEFANO S

Apr 21, 2021

amazing course

By kevin t

Feb 17, 2022

g​reat course

By Willington C

Mar 9, 2022

Good ontent.

By Gustavo C d O

May 17, 2021

NA

By Fernie H

Jan 14, 2021

The tools and techniques are really interesting. would love to see an enactment of the tools coming into or come into practise. Also, just a note to check some of the transcript as some words are incorrectly described i.e. for scrum context it is event, not 'advance' . those reading might have the incorrect take away.

Thank you Oxana and Nick. I've learnt alot.

By Deana N

Jan 29, 2021

The content topics/ideas are great. There are some instructional design issues, like in the other courses of this specialization. More examples to illustrate concepts would be useful, as well as downloadable tools to review later.

By Ischenko A

Mar 31, 2021

Good overall coverage of important topics, but I believe for people new to Agile and Scrum it would be hard to understand why things are done in certain ways. Lack of examples and explanations.

