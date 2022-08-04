- Organizational Culture
- Value Proposition
- High-Performance Teams
- Relationship-Building
- Leadership
- Value of Executive Presence
- Your Personality Type and How You Impact Others
- How to Build a Highly Performing Team
- Your Top 5 Strengths
- Understand the power of corporate culture
- How organizational leaders are ultimately accountable for meeting commitments
- How different situations require different decision-making techniques and how to avoid decision bias.
Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Organizations Specialization
Create Value by Accountable, Authentic Leadership. Play to your strengths, know your impact on others and inspire your team to be their best.
What you will learn
By successfully completing this specialization, you will be able to build an integrated team of effective leaders and multiply their abilities.
You will be able to describe how leaders are accountable for meeting commitments and deploy strategies for effective relationship building.
And you will be able to identify the skills required of organizational leaders that can be honed in entry-level positions.
By successfully completing this course, you will be able to describe your personal leadership style.
Each week students will explore leadership topics through knowledge-check quizzes, readings, and responding to a real life leadership scenario with a one page paper. The leadership scenario responses are graded on an understanding of the topic, application of your strengths and personality type and a professionally written response. These one page responses will be graded by 3 peer reviewers against a rubric. Writing a very good one-page paper can be more difficult than writing a much longer piece. This is one of the most important and practical types of writing to master. Being a peer reviewer encourages you to be a critical thinker and enhances your communication skills. Peer reviews teach you how to communicate positive and constructive feedback, a critical leadership skill.
