Kathryn Tobey is a career aerospace executive and consultant focusing on national security space and the future of space competitiveness in the 21st century. Ms. Tobey completed a 34 year aerospace career as the Vice President and General Manager for the $3Bn Lockheed Martin Space, Special Programs Line of Business, a broad portfolio of advanced programs and development contracts focused on delivering high performance systems and innovative concepts for critical national security space applications. Throughout her career, Ms. Tobey has held leadership positions in functional organizations and program management for Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company and General Dynamics Electronics Systems. She has leadership experience in the design and production of space systems, business development including strategy development and strategic planning, structuring investments, M&A and business case analysis. She led an international team resulting in rapid technology maturation and operational insertion of state-of-the-art national security space payloads. Her large-scale system engineering and program and portfolio management experience has given her a keen sense of business acumen with respect to industrial base health, organic and inorganic growth strategies and supplier competitions. She has developed enduring relationships with acquisition and mission customers and led Executive and Legislative branch advocacy efforts. Ms. Tobey is currently a Scholar in Residence and Professor of Engineering Practice in the College of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Colorado Boulder Engineering Management Program. She developed the “Engineering Management in the Aerospace Industry” certificate, a four-course graduate certificate for aspiring leaders in the field. She specializes and teaches technical leadership, program management and global topics related to the aerospace industry. She is on the Board of Trustees for Utah State Space Dynamics Lab (a University Affiliated Research Center for the DoD), a member of the Space Enterprise Advisory Group for the US Space Force and a Senior Advisor to McKinsey for Aerospace and Defense. Ms. Tobey is a distinguished graduate of the University of Colorado, Boulder with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering, and a Master of Engineering degree in Engineering Management. She has been presented both the University of Colorado Boulder Norlin Award and the Distinguished Engineering Alumni Award.