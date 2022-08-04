The most effective leaders in complex technical organizations are successful leading the performance of large-scale technical endeavors. These leaders have generally established a network of professional relationships, supporting them throughout their career. This third Leading Technical Organizations course, "Value Creation and Building Enduring Relationships", explores techniques for building relationships that have a multiplicative impact on business success. The course provides insight into how authentic leadership yields employee engagement that is critical to strategizing, planning and performing large scale technical endeavors.
No particular background is necessary, but we recommend taking the three courses of Leading Technical Organizations in order.
By successfully completing this course, you will be able to deploy effective relationship-building strategies.
You will also be able to describe the defining characteristics of "authentic leaderhsip".
- Envision you as a leader of a technical organization
- Enhance employee engagement through authentic leadership
- How to build an entrepreneurial culture in an incumbent organization
- Learn The value of enduring relationships and their contribution to business success
- Understand what different stakeholders value in your organization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Stakeholder Perspectives
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Value Creation
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Building a Competitive Strategy
3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Establishing Enduring Relationships
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 89 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
