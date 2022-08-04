About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Organizations Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o particular background is necessary, but we recommend taking the three courses of Leading Technical Organizations in order.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • B​y successfully completing this course, you will be able to deploy effective relationship-building strategies.

  • Y​ou will also be able to describe the defining characteristics of "authentic leaderhsip".

Skills you will gain

  • Envision you as a leader of a technical organization
  • Enhance employee engagement through authentic leadership
  • How to build an entrepreneurial culture in an incumbent organization
  • Learn The value of enduring relationships and their contribution to business success
  • Understand what different stakeholders value in your organization
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Stakeholder Perspectives

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Value Creation

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Building a Competitive Strategy​

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Establishing Enduring Relationships​

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 89 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Organizations Specialization

Principles of Leadership: Leading Technical Organizations

