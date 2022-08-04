Before we can lead others well, we must first learn to lead ourselves well. Knowing personal excellence is the culmination of this journey. In this course, you will describe how and why to set goals and create action plans, increase your focus and reduce distraction, harness motivation and flow state for performance, build self-efficacy and agency, and redefine your relationship with stress, anxiety, fear and adversity.
This course is part of the Principles of Leadership: Leading Oneself Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
This course requires no prior training, knowledge or experience. Individuals, team leaders and executives will all benefit from the course content.
What you will learn
Explain how the paradoxical pursuit of happiness impacts our wellbeing.
Learn how to decrease anxiety with increased personal agency
Develop a mindset that promotes resilience to better deal with adversity.
Skills you will gain
- Motivation
- Focus
- Goals
- Happiness
- Mental toughness
This course requires no prior training, knowledge or experience. Individuals, team leaders and executives will all benefit from the course content.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Pursuit of Happiness
Kicking off our first week in this course, we will examine our pursuit of happiness and how it may be a flawed pursuit. Many people, when asked what they want from their life, will state they want to be happy. But are we happy? Unfortunately, statistics show most of us are struggling to find true happiness. We will explore ideas like the paradoxical pursuit of happiness, happiness models and the hedonic treadmill to help us develop a better approach to finding subjective wellbeing.
Staying on Course
In a world that is doing its best to steal our attention, focus is rare, distraction the norm. This week we take a look at how to maximize our focus when it matters most. You will come away with a better understanding of how our brains are designed for instant gratification. This often does not serve us well. Delayed gratification, patience and focus can become superpowers.
Keep Moving Forward
Building on the work we did in the last module, we now turn our attention to motivation, procrastination and flow state. Each of them is intertwined and often overlapping each other. You will learn what causes procrastination, which will surely surprise you. What happens when motivation fails us? What is flow state and how can we achieve it more often for superior motivation.
Steering the Ship
In a society where it seems “shaming, blaming and complaining” have become endemic. It is imperative to learn to practice personal accountability, agency and self-efficacy. All of which have been shown to increase our sense of wellbeing. Distress levels increase when we feel like we have lost control of our lives. We will discuss the dichotomy of control to understand what we control, and that which we don’t. This week we will discuss how you can become the captain of your ship.
About the Principles of Leadership: Leading Oneself Specialization
Humans have an innate desire to improve, grow and perform well. In this specialization we will provide tactics and tools to perform at your best. This course is about personal excellence, as defined by you. Whether you are a brand-new manager, an individual contributor, a CEO, or a retiree seeking improvement, this course is for you. It applies broadly to anyone with a thirst to perform better in whatever arena you choose. In this course you will learn leading edge performance tactics from the latest research and brightest minds: awareness, emotion regulation, calmness under pressure, motivation, goals, planning, and focus. Our mission is to give you the tools needed to lead a more fulfilling life and perform at your best when it matters most. This specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.