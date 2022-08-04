About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Principles of Leadership: Leading Oneself Specialization
Beginner Level

This course requires no prior training, knowledge or experience. Individuals, team leaders and executives will all benefit from the course content.

Approx. 37 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain how the paradoxical pursuit of happiness impacts our wellbeing.

  • Learn how to decrease anxiety with increased personal agency

  • Develop a mindset that promotes resilience to better deal with adversity.

Skills you will gain

  • Motivation
  • Focus
  • Goals
  • Happiness
  • Mental toughness
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Pursuit of Happiness

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min), 14 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Staying on Course

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 35 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Keep Moving Forward

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Steering the Ship

10 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 65 min), 17 readings, 1 quiz

About the Principles of Leadership: Leading Oneself Specialization

Principles of Leadership: Leading Oneself

