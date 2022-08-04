Before we can lead others well, we must first learn to lead ourselves well. Knowing your why is an important part of this journey. In this course, you will identify your core purpose and recognize meaning in your life, explore the power of spirituality and embracing our mortality, create a lasting impact by serving a greater good, describe your character and practice personal excellence.
This course requires no prior training, knowledge or experience. Individuals, team leaders and executives will all benefit from the course content.
Reflect on what it means to you to live a good life so you can live with intent.
Define the elements of a personal ethos and understand how to lead a values-based life.
Reflect on how important legacy is to you and how it can shape your actions and behaviors.
- character
- meaning
- Purpose
- Excellence
- Values
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Defining Purpose and Creating Meaning
This week we will explore the often contentious concepts of purpose and meaning. We will explore such questions as: Does my life have meaning? What is my purpose for being here? Are these important to live my best life? You will come away with an understanding of how coherence, purpose and significance play a part in meaning. Lastly, with this clarity, we will craft a plan to live our lives with focused intent.
Exploring Spirituality and Mortality
Research has proven that having a spiritual practice enhances life wellbeing. In the past, spirituality has been synonymous with a religious practice. Although that still holds true for many, new evidence supports the idea that spirituality does not need to include a religious component. No matter your beliefs, believing you are part of something bigger than yourself has positive correlation to a better life. We will explore this and how reflecting on our mortality can enhance life.
Understanding Legacy and Impact
This week, we will examine legacy and impact. Legacy is future looking, whereas impact is often present moment thinking. Some will say that our legacy is overrated and that having the most impact while we are alive should be the goal. How important is it to leave a lasting legacy? How long will your legacy last? We will contrast legacy and impact and the importance of each. What impact are you having on the world, and those you interact with, in the present?
Developing Character and Values
In week 4, we now turn our attention to the importance of character and core values. We will work to define these. Once you have gained clarity on what you stand for, you will then develop a personal ethos to actionably state how you will live your values on a daily basis. Ethos is the Greek word for character. Your ethos can become a governing document to guide you on your life journey.
