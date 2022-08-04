About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Principles of Leadership: Leading Oneself Specialization
Beginner Level

This course requires no prior training, knowledge or experience. Individuals, team leaders and executives will all benefit from the course content.

Approx. 33 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Reflect on what it means to you to live a good life so you can live with intent.

  • Define the elements of a personal ethos and understand how to lead a values-based life.

  • Reflect on how important legacy is to you and how it can shape your actions and behaviors.

Skills you will gain

  • character
  • meaning
  • Purpose
  • Excellence
  • Values
Course 2 of 3 in the
Principles of Leadership: Leading Oneself Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Defining Purpose and Creating Meaning

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min), 15 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Exploring Spirituality and Mortality

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 27 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Understanding Legacy and Impact

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 25 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Developing Character and Values

8 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz

About the Principles of Leadership: Leading Oneself Specialization

Principles of Leadership: Leading Oneself

