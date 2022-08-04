- character
- Personal Identity
- goal setting
- Mental toughness
- Values
- Awareness
- Strengths
- Cognitive Bias
- Personal Energy
- meaning
- Purpose
- Excellence
Principles of Leadership: Leading Oneself Specialization
Personal Leadership for Business Excellence. Perform at your best when it matters most
Offered By
University of Colorado Boulder
What you will learn
Describe why identifying one's own strengths, core values, behavior patterns and motivations are foundational for defining personal excellence.
Describe how knowing your core purpose, crafting a personal mission and vision help us find meaning in our lives and define personal character
Through an understanding of self and situational awareness, identify strategies to perform at your best when it matters most.
Describe the importance of self-awareness and create a plan to parctice and habitualize it.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will complete weekly knowledge check quizzes and reflective journal entries and activities throughout the specialization.
This specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform.
This course requires no prior training, knowledge or experience. Individuals, team leaders and executives will all benefit from the course content.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Leading Oneself with Self-Knowledge
Before we can lead others well, we must first learn to lead ourselves well. Knowing thyself is the starting point on this journey. In this course, you will come to understand the importance of three forms of awareness, craft a personal identity, gain understanding of how you work best, learn to be strategic with your time and energy, manage cognitive biases, mental models and better understand your worldview.
Leading Oneself with Purpose and Meaning
Before we can lead others well, we must first learn to lead ourselves well. Knowing your why is an important part of this journey. In this course, you will identify your core purpose and recognize meaning in your life, explore the power of spirituality and embracing our mortality, create a lasting impact by serving a greater good, describe your character and practice personal excellence.
Leading Oneself with Personal Excellence
Before we can lead others well, we must first learn to lead ourselves well. Knowing personal excellence is the culmination of this journey. In this course, you will describe how and why to set goals and create action plans, increase your focus and reduce distraction, harness motivation and flow state for performance, build self-efficacy and agency, and redefine your relationship with stress, anxiety, fear and adversity.
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
