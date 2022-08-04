About this Course

2,263 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Principles of Leadership: Leading Oneself Specialization
Beginner Level

This course requires no prior training, knowledge or experience. Individuals, team leaders and executives will all benefit from the course content.

Approx. 37 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the importance of self-awareness and create a plan to parctice and habitualize it.

  • Describe how intentional change theory operates and how effective implementation of this theory can drive behavior change

  • Understand what factors shape and influence our worldview and how we react

Skills you will gain

  • Personal Identity
  • Awareness
  • Strengths
  • Cognitive Bias
  • Personal Energy
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Principles of Leadership: Leading Oneself Specialization
Beginner Level

This course requires no prior training, knowledge or experience. Individuals, team leaders and executives will all benefit from the course content.

Approx. 37 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Engineering in Engineering Management from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Increasing Awareness Leads to Understanding

9 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 19 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Exploring Strengths to be Our Best

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Developing Personal Identity for Intentional Change

9 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min), 19 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Becoming Strategic With Energy to Be More Effective

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 21 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz

About the Principles of Leadership: Leading Oneself Specialization

Principles of Leadership: Leading Oneself

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder