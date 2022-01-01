Macquarie University
Motivation is the drive to pursue goals and take action. But motivation also refers to the general reasons people have for acting in the ways that they do and making meaning in their lives. So, you can also think of it as your overall willingness to do something or your desire to change something — and the feeling of being ready to make those changes. When you make a decision, motivation is what propels you to act on it. It’s an important concept in human behavior and psychology, and learning more about the fundamentals of motivation helps you foster a deeper understanding of yourself and others.
While being motivated can improve our lives because it helps us achieve what we want, understanding motivation gives us insight into the steps we can take to boost our motivation and use it to change outcomes for ourselves. It’s in our nature as people to want more — and to actively strive for and pursue it. Whether you’re looking to improve your ability to set and reach goals, foster new talents, engage in creative problem solving or gain skills, applying motivational science can make you more effective in accomplishing your objective. You’ll have a better understanding of the steps it takes to get there — a clearer path to success.
Motivation is a tool you can call on any time, whether you need to reach a critical deadline, manage a project or earn a promotion. But it goes far beyond its designation as a practical tool. An understanding of motivation can be essential in just about any career you envision yourself enjoying. Want to teach motivation or inspire others in addition to putting it into practice in your own life? A career in counseling or life coaching can put you face to face with others whom you can guide to new heights in personal growth, helping them learn how to set and reach goals. But realizing progress isn’t the only great way to apply motivation in your career. Working with kids as a teacher or coach or in another position of youth support means you can influence new generations in positive ways by teaching them motivation skills they’ll develop and draw from throughout their lives. Motivation is useful everywhere, and that’s why you have virtually endless possibilities to apply it anywhere.
When you take our motivation courses online, you’ll learn how to make the choices that lead to more motivation. You’ll have the opportunity to take empowering classes that help you engage in creative problem solving and learn techniques you can apply in your own life or as an element of motivational leadership in your career. And you’ll be able to do all of this from the convenience and comfort of home on your own schedule — which leaves plenty of time for practicing your new (or newly reinforced) motivation skills throughout your daily life. Motivation isn’t just something inherent you wake up with one day that propels you to get to work. It’s a learnable (and teachable) skill that you can apply whenever you need to.