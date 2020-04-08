About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Leading People and Teams Specialization
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • goal setting
  • Communication
  • Leadership
  • Leadership Development
Course 1 of 5 in the
Leading People and Teams Specialization
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Becoming a Visionary Leader

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 104 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Setting Effective Goals and Expectations

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Understanding Human Needs and Drivers of Performance Across Cultures

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 98 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Aligning Rewards and Behavior

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 72 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes

