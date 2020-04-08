In this course, you will learn how to create a shared vision for your team and effectively communicate it to your teammates. You will also learn how to set effective goals and expectations in a way that best enables your team to attain the shared vision. Finally, you will understand the most important needs and drivers of performance across cultures, and will learn to align rewards with desired behaviors so that your teammates are motivated to attain the team’s objectives.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Becoming a Visionary Leader
Every team needs a vision consisting of a shared purpose, core values and stretch goals. As a team leader, it is your responsibility to to create and communicate this vision. In this module, you will learn how to become a visionary leader.
Setting Effective Goals and Expectations
As a leader, one of your most important roles is to set clear goals and expectations. In this module, you will learn what makes for an effective goal, how to make goals meaningful and motivating, and the risks of setting goals that are too challenging or too specific.
Understanding Human Needs and Drivers of Performance Across Cultures
To lead people, you must understand what motivates people to take action and contribute to the team. In this module, you will learn the fundamental needs that drive human behavior, and learn how to leverage these needs to enhance motivation in your team.
Aligning Rewards and Behavior
One of the most common problems in organizations is that rewards are not aligned with desired behavior. Another common problem is ineffective feedback on performance. In this module, you will learn how to align rewards with behavior and deliver effective feedback to drive performance in your team.
About the Leading People and Teams Specialization
In this specialization, you will learn essential leadership skills, including how to inspire and motivate individuals, manage talent, influence without authority, and lead teams. In this specialization, you will not only learn from Michigan faculty. You will also learn directly from exceptional leaders including Jeff Brodsky, Global Head of HR for Morgan Stanley, and John Beilein, Head Coach of the University of Michigan Men’s Basketball Team. We will share with you our research on how to lead people and teams effectively, and work with you to apply these insights to your own teams and leadership. In every course, you will have an opportunity to apply new leadership skills by working through a series of practical leadership assignments. In addition, the capstone will enable you to work on live leadership challenges faced by senior leaders from premier Fortune 500 firms and receive their feedback on your ideas and solutions.
