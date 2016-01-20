KG
Mar 23, 2021
Excellent instructors, material is reliable and more than sufficient, overall presentation of information is well-paced, and all activities, included peer-graded assignments have learning potential.
TD
Jun 20, 2017
Great course, but perhaps forewarn students of the feedback assignment in week 4 a little bit earlier - it took me nearly a month to get feedback from people on my team because we are pretty busy.
By Emmanuel L•
Jan 20, 2016
Fantastic material, very good teaching, they use conclusions from research and apply it in a very practical way, applicable in day to day situations. A real added value for my professional life.
By Thomas D•
Jun 20, 2017
Great course, but perhaps forewarn students of the feedback assignment in week 4 a little bit earlier - it took me nearly a month to get feedback from people on my team because we are pretty busy.
By Jason N•
Jun 25, 2016
Some material and the course was review from previous management classes whereas others were wonderfully thought-provoking. I wish many companies were forward-thinking enough to take this course.
By Girish N•
Oct 14, 2015
This is hands down the best MOOC I've taken so far on any subject. Both instructor's lectures excel in both choice and presentation of content, and the writing assignments force students to think about and understand the material to some degree of completion.
Suggestions: There should be a non-trivial graded writing assignment every week. In the whole MOOC format, peer-graded writing assignments are the only instrument developed so far serving as a meaningful assessment device while forcing students to think about the material in a more than casual manner. The multiple choice quizzes are easily passed by listening to lectures and the material is quickly forgotten afterwards. Students submitting late may also be given the option to transfer their work so far to the next offering of the class.
By Costas P•
Oct 10, 2015
95 dollars for a certificate?
By Keri A B•
Jan 28, 2017
A wealth of information taught by engaging professors. The interactive peer-review process immediately showed me how I was interpreting the class information and where to focus for best results. Week-End slide shows recap for maximum retention. Instructors used external linked videos for examples that were extremely useful. A real-world company CEO gave us his topic thoughts throughout the course. The course installments were of the optimal length for enjoyment and interest. I was able to utilize the skills on day one and my interest and knowledge base kept growing daily. Each weekly required essay was thought provoking and engaged the core of the values and skills we had learned. 5 stars, 2 thumbs up, A+ I would do it again in a heartbeat. Highly Recommend this course and encourage anyone who is in the area of leading people, a team leader, manager, even a head of household will benefit.
By Christopher B•
Dec 9, 2015
As both a healthcare professional and an executive for a healthcare organization I am blown away by how good the courses within the Leading People and Teams specialization are. I found Coursera through my own search for personal professional development and every course I have done has been top notch but the courses in this specialization really raise the bar. I have encouraged my peers and subordinates to take the courses within the Leading People and Teams Specialization and we may actually do a coordinated effort to get leaders and aspiring leaders into this Coursera specialization.
By Stephen R•
Oct 4, 2015
The actual educational aspects of the course are interesting and insightful but the requirement to grade the work of others makes this course a chore to get through. If the material wasn't so useful, I would have rated this course 1/5. If the peer review requirement did not exist, it would easily have warranted a 5/5 rating.
By Malik K•
Sep 21, 2019
very poor response from the help team .i completed all assignments but my certificate still not received
By Mykola M•
Jan 31, 2016
I like this course. It took me about 5 hours per week including quizzes. Yes, assignment was a bit tricky to me due to language capacity and need to write about two pages for each. Hence, it took me extra 2 hours per week. I learn and took with me from course some easy and practical tools such as MU model of Leadership, SMART goals setting etc. Lectures were not boring at all and I enjoyed very much. Unfortunately I consider this Specialization overpriced yet very useful. I can not afford 530 USD for continuing.
By Liz C M•
Nov 16, 2019
I started the course somewhat skeptically because it was the first time I had an online education but from the first video I was delighted with the topics, the examples, the forums and the way the course was developed. I am convinced that this course has helped me to develop my leadership and communication skills much more.
Excellent instructors, Highly recommended!!!!!
By Amit M•
May 17, 2020
This is what I was really looking for! This course really provide insights and strong fundamental of these two skillset i.e. Inspiring & Motivating, which are must for People Manager/Leader.
By Heide S•
Mar 2, 2016
greed rules.... previously the course was free including the quizzes to check whether one learned something or not; now you have to pay 60$ just to check your learning progress (I do not need a certificate, just learning for myself)
By Kathleen M D•
Jun 19, 2017
I am often concerned about keeping my ego in check and do not always agree with the decisions of upper management; there must be a better way! I'm finding it! I'm learning through this course material that my business acumen is right on track for someone with limited training! Thank you for offering this course. I was desperately in need of inspiration and am so glad to have found it here. I highly recommend this not only for those seeking managerial or leadership roles but also those working in ANY position that involves human relations and interactions with others.
By Funmilayo O•
Jun 19, 2017
Inspiring and Motivating Individuals course has been a life changing experience. My Perception about managing people has changed positively completely. The course has added a lot of value to me, my staff and our organisation . it has helped me to build my confidence, communication skills and I see my self valuing my staff better. it's been extremely wonderful and I hope to pass the Knowledge and information to the people around me. I will also recommend the course to my peers. The course content and videos that were shared made understanding
By Anne M•
Jan 27, 2018
The instructors are good, but the lectures could be packed with more information. I frequently watched the videos on 1.5x speed to get through the information faster. Plus, the examples of leaders they give are always white men. Not great when this course is for a diverse audience.
By Mado P•
Dec 26, 2015
The peer grading system need improvement. More specific grading rules needed. Coursera must supervise the grading process. The participants who put grades not according to the rules must be penalized.
By Micah B•
Oct 18, 2015
Great course, and I can tell the professors put a lot of work into preparing it. My only real critique is that the final assignment of the last week required an unusual amount of people-dependent preparation, interviewing colleagues and supervisors. This would have been fine, but there was no advance warning about this, so it was very difficult for me to complete the assignment by the deadline, because I normally did my week's lessons the day they were due. It would have been nice if they could have provided some kind of warning about that, as I think others were also caught by surprise.
By Deleted A•
Mar 6, 2020
Thankful to have this chance in taking this online course. It is helpful in setting goals and understanding how to effectively set goals. As not to demotivate self and others if goals are not achieve because it was set high and could attract for others doing misbehaviour to reach the set goals. I have seen cases like these already. Now, I can say that it is true. Numbers are achieved but the ethical character failed. It is still not a better goal to making the project/goal the best.
By Власов И В•
Nov 17, 2020
A very useful course. Despite the fact that in general MBA, as well as business psychology, I am familiar, excellent emotional teachers, many life examples, excellent course structuring allow even students familiar with the topic of the course to get a lot of extremely useful knowledge and skills. Many thanks to the authors! A bit of a fly: phrases in English used in tests are not always clear.
By Anton B•
Jun 16, 2017
Tons of content, tons of data showcased, and obviously, all relevant and important. I have never written a review before, but this one really deserved a top score. Due note, that this is a course, that if you take it as seriously as you should, it is filled with content and as such it does really take a substantial amount of time to complete. But it was so worth it!
By Karmina G•
Mar 24, 2021
Excellent instructors, material is reliable and more than sufficient, overall presentation of information is well-paced, and all activities, included peer-graded assignments have learning potential.
By Heena M•
Sep 21, 2020
This was first course on Coursera and I am so happy after completing it, there was so much to learn. Both the instructors are simply great. I never thought, I will enjoy online learning so much.
By Cory B•
Dec 14, 2019
Course itself is very well structured however having to wait days if not weeks for others to peer grade your assignments makes the process frustrating. Notifying the course community that the specialization has many peer graded assignments would be a good idea as many are pushing through at their own pace and the delays hold them up.
By Marc•
Dec 2, 2020
The course is straight to the point and teaches you the key elements of motivation among individuals.
The content is backed up with a lot of research and presented in an engaging way (structured topics, clear slides, examples from movies, an interview with Richard Sheridan and short, well recorded videos).
It's nice to have different people giving the lectures since you can grasp a variety of interesting perspectives about the same topic.