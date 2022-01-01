About this Specialization

In this specialization you will learn how to overcome the ravages of chronic stress and renew your body and mind by building better relationships and positive approaches to leadership. You will learn the power of asking questions to become a more inclusive and self-confident leader, and how to effectively coach others toward sustained, desired change, learning or increased motivation in life and work.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 8 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Inspiring Leadership through Emotional Intelligence

Women in Leadership: Inspiring Positive Change

Conversations That Inspire: Coaching Learning, Leadership and Change

Leading Positive Change through Appreciative Inquiry

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Case Western Reserve University

