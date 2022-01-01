- Emotional Intelligence
Inspired Leadership Specialization
Leading to inspire and engage others. Learn concepts and skills to inspire and engage others for performance, innovation and satisfaction.
About this Specialization
Some related experience required.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Inspiring Leadership through Emotional Intelligence
Emotional intelligence, hope, mindfulness, and compassion help a person reverse the damage of chronic stress and build great leadership relationships. The Positive and Negative Emotional Attractors inspire sustained, desired change and learning at many levels.
Women in Leadership: Inspiring Positive Change
This course aims to inspire and empower women and men across the world to engage in purposeful career development and take on leadership for important causes---to lead change with more conviction and confidence---and improve our workplaces and communities for all. By offering more complex understandings of issues related to professional women and work, the course will help you increase self-knowledge about your own values and vision, as well as enhance your capabilities as a leader, manager, and team contributor. We will examine the opportunities, challenges, trade-offs, and organizational dynamics experienced by women in work organizations, as well as reflect on and practice effective individual behaviors.
Conversations That Inspire: Coaching Learning, Leadership and Change
Coaching can inspire and motivate people to learn, change, and be effective leaders, among other roles in life. Although most attempts are “coaching for compliance” (coaching someone to your wishes or expectations), decades of behavioral and neuroscience research show us that “coaching with compassion” (coaching someone to their dreams and desires) is more effective.
Leading Positive Change through Appreciative Inquiry
Appreciative Inquiry is a collaborative and constructive inquiry process that searches for everything that gives life to organizations, communities, and larger human systems when they are most alive, effective, creative and healthy in their interconnected ecology of relationships. To appreciate, quite simply, means to value and to recognize that which has value—it is a way of knowing and valuing the best in life. In the language of Positive Organizational Scholarship it means a research focus—a positive bias—seeking fresh understanding of dynamics described by words like excellence, thriving, abundance, resilience, or exceptional and life-giving.
Instructors
Richard BoyatzisDistinguished University Professor, and a Professor in the Departments of Organizational Behavior, Psychology, and Cognitive Science
Ellen VanOosten, PhDAssistant Professor of Organizational Behavior, Director Coaching Research Lab
Melvin SmithProfessor of Organizational Behavior, Faculty Director, Executive Education
Case Western Reserve University
Case Western Reserve University is a leading national research university located in Cleveland, Ohio. Through its seven schools and college, Case Western Reserve offers top-10 programs in health law, organizational behavior and social work and top-25 programs in biomedical engineering, international law, medicine and nursing. More than 4,000 undergraduate and nearly 6,000 graduate and professional students are enrolled at CWRU, representing all 50 states and more than 90 countries.
