Ellen VanOosten, PhD

Assistant Professor of Organizational Behavior, Director Coaching Research Lab

    Professor Ellen Van Oosten, PhD, received her MBA and PhD from Case Western Reserve University and her BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Dayton. Ellen worked in engineering for many years before transitioning to academia. She joined the Weatherhead School of Management in 1995 and has held positions of Assistant Dean for Executive Education, Managing Director for Custom Programs and most recently has a dual-appointment as Assistant Professor in Organization Behavior and Faculty Director for Executive Education.

    Ellen’s broad research agenda centers on the study of how individuals and organizations learn, change and develop in enduring ways. This interest fuels her curiosity to study topics such as executive coaching, coaching relationships, emotional and social intelligence, leadership assessment and development, high-quality connections and the intersection between individual and organization development. Ellen has published scholarly and practitioner articles which cover topics such as executive coaching, coaching for sustained individual change and leadership development in organizations. As an instructor, she teaches in the MBA, Executive MBA, Masters of Engineering Management, Law and Undergraduate programs at Case and regularly delivers workshops for Executive Education clients. She is also a Master Coach and enjoys inspiring managers and leaders to reach their fullest potential.

    Be a Leader, Develop a Leader

    Conversations That Inspire: Coaching Learning, Leadership and Change

