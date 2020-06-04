The objectives of this MOOC are to enable you to learn from applying concepts, exercises and learning from the four other MOOCs in this specialization. Learners involved in our programs over the decades have repeatedly told us that going over the material several times helps them progressively delve into the meaning and application of the ideas and experiences. As a result, we have designed this capstone so that it would be the third iteration of working with the ideas and experiences about effective leadership and inspiring its development in others. The first iteration was during one of the other MOOCs in terms of the videos, readings, Forum chats and reflective exercises. The second iteration was doing one of the personal learning or action learning assignments in one of the MOOCs that involved talking to others and writing an essay about the experience. If you had not done the Action learning assignment, then one of the two projects for this MOOC would involve doing it. The third is reviewing and revising your analysis of the experience as the Capstone project to show evidence that you can Be a Leader and help another Develop as a Leader.
Case Western Reserve University
Case Western Reserve University is a leading national research university located in Cleveland, Ohio. Through its seven schools and college, Case Western Reserve offers top-10 programs in health law, organizational behavior and social work and top-25 programs in biomedical engineering, international law, medicine and nursing. More than 4,000 undergraduate and nearly 6,000 graduate and professional students are enrolled at CWRU, representing all 50 states and more than 90 countries.
Be a Leader, Developing Your Personal Vision
This week you will practice the concepts and skills you learned in Inspiring Leadership Through Emotional Intelligence by further developing your personal vision. Please use the Ideal Self Booklet in the Resources section to complete the exercises for this week.
Develop a Leader: Coaching
This week you will have an opportunity to further develop the coaching skills you learned during Conversations That Inspire: Coaching Learning, Leadership and Change
Women in Leadership: Two Success Stories
This week you will revisit the concepts that you learned during Women in Leadership: Inspiring Positive Change!
Creating a Shared Vision
For your final project, you will spend time further developing the plan for an AI Summit you began during Leading Positive Change through Appreciative Inquiry
Highly recommend learners to complete this learning module as this module can help us to crystalize different modules that we've learned.
Excellent course and guidance to complete the course with effective knowledge sharing
Good knowledge enhancement course to upgrade your leadership
In this specialization you will learn how to overcome the ravages of chronic stress and renew your body and mind by building better relationships and positive approaches to leadership. You will learn the power of asking questions to become a more inclusive and self-confident leader, and how to effectively coach others toward sustained, desired change, learning or increased motivation in life and work.
