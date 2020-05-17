SP
Jun 4, 2020
Highly recommend learners to complete this learning module as this module can help us to crystalize different modules that we've learned.
DG
Jul 30, 2020
Excellent course and guidance to complete the course with effective knowledge sharing
By Nachiket G•
May 17, 2020
review done by others comes very late. I didn't like this course. very late grading system.
By Bashar H S•
Mar 3, 2020
It was a very enjoyable trip with this distinguished course.
I thank the teachers for the kind efforts, and also thank my colleagues who gave me some of their time to read and evaluate assignments, and wish everyone a happy life.
By Bernard D V•
Jun 1, 2020
A nice final course with 4 assignement that will help you reflect and practice your skills obtained in the first 4 courses of this specialisation
By sook h p•
Jun 4, 2020
By Dr M G•
Jul 31, 2020
By castellarnau o•
Jan 28, 2021
Thanks for these classes! They are well explanatory and helpful to thrive !
By J L•
Jan 29, 2022
Good knowledge enhancement course to upgrade your leadership
By Marco A P•
Jul 21, 2020
Excellent!
The best way to transform lives
By Marcella A C J•
Feb 23, 2017
GOD BLESS! AMAZING COURSE! THANK YOU!
By Simona S•
Nov 26, 2017
I've really enjoyed the course
By Ebraheem A•
May 7, 2020
I really enjoyed course
By Winston A W•
Oct 21, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Roxanne R N•
Aug 25, 2020
This course was definitely a transforming experience. It allowed me to concrete concepts learned in the previous MOOCS and improve my skills. I can go forward with more confidence knowing am I much prepared to function effectively as a leader.
By Juan P L V•
Jun 5, 2020
Too much to write.
By Marcelo B Y•
Nov 19, 2017
This is the capstone project for the specialization. The 4 previous courses help to prepare you to complete this, however I would suggest to have maybe a short lecture for each of the modules, reviewing previous concepts in order to strengthen the learning experience.