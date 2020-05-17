Chevron Left
The objectives of this MOOC are to enable you to learn from applying concepts, exercises and learning from the four other MOOCs in this specialization. Learners involved in our programs over the decades have repeatedly told us that going over the material several times helps them progressively delve into the meaning and application of the ideas and experiences. As a result, we have designed this capstone so that it would be the third iteration of working with the ideas and experiences about effective leadership and inspiring its development in others. The first iteration was during one of the other MOOCs in terms of the videos, readings, Forum chats and reflective exercises. The second iteration was doing one of the personal learning or action learning assignments in one of the MOOCs that involved talking to others and writing an essay about the experience. If you had not done the Action learning assignment, then one of the two projects for this MOOC would involve doing it. The third is reviewing and revising your analysis of the experience as the Capstone project to show evidence that you can Be a Leader and help another Develop as a Leader....

By Nachiket G

May 17, 2020

review done by others comes very late. I didn't like this course. very late grading system.

By Bashar H S

Mar 3, 2020

It was a very enjoyable trip with this distinguished course.

I thank the teachers for the kind efforts, and also thank my colleagues who gave me some of their time to read and evaluate assignments, and wish everyone a happy life.

By Bernard D V

Jun 1, 2020

A nice final course with 4 assignement that will help you reflect and practice your skills obtained in the first 4 courses of this specialisation

By sook h p

Jun 4, 2020

Highly recommend learners to complete this learning module as this module can help us to crystalize different modules that we've learned.

By Dr M G

Jul 31, 2020

Excellent course and guidance to complete the course with effective knowledge sharing

By castellarnau o

Jan 28, 2021

Thanks for these classes! They are well explanatory and helpful to thrive !

By J L

Jan 29, 2022

Good knowledge enhancement course to upgrade your leadership

By Marco A P

Jul 21, 2020

Excellent!

The best way to transform lives

By Marcella A C J

Feb 23, 2017

GOD BLESS! AMAZING COURSE! THANK YOU!

By Simona S

Nov 26, 2017

I've really enjoyed the course

By Ebraheem A

May 7, 2020

I really enjoyed course

By Winston A W

Oct 21, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Roxanne R N

Aug 25, 2020

This course was definitely a transforming experience. It allowed me to concrete concepts learned in the previous MOOCS and improve my skills. I can go forward with more confidence knowing am I much prepared to function effectively as a leader.

By Juan P L V

Jun 5, 2020

Too much to write.

By Marcelo B Y

Nov 19, 2017

This is the capstone project for the specialization. The 4 previous courses help to prepare you to complete this, however I would suggest to have maybe a short lecture for each of the modules, reviewing previous concepts in order to strengthen the learning experience.

