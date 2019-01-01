Profile

Ronald Fry

Professor

Ronald Fry’s research interests focus on the factors and dynamics that foster system-wide, positive change. As a co-creator of the Appreciative Inquiry theory and method, he works with groups, organizations and institutions around the world to increase their cooperative capacity in order to engage the whole system in strategic thinking, planning and change. Through his research, he continues to develop insights on large group dynamics, appreciative leadership, multi-stakeholder stratgic planning, and business as an agent for world benefit.

Leading Positive Change through Appreciative Inquiry

Be a Leader, Develop a Leader

