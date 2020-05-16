About this Course

9,738 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Inspired Leadership Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Change Management
  • Appreciative Inquiry
  • Positive Psychology
  • Facilitation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Inspired Leadership Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Case Western Reserve University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,886 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is Appreciative Inquiry & Why do I care?

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM LEADING POSITIVE CHANGE THROUGH APPRECIATIVE INQUIRY

View all reviews

About the Inspired Leadership Specialization

Inspired Leadership

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder