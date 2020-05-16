Appreciative Inquiry is a collaborative and constructive inquiry process that searches for everything that gives life to organizations, communities, and larger human systems when they are most alive, effective, creative and healthy in their interconnected ecology of relationships. To appreciate, quite simply, means to value and to recognize that which has value—it is a way of knowing and valuing the best in life. In the language of Positive Organizational Scholarship it means a research focus—a positive bias—seeking fresh understanding of dynamics described by words like excellence, thriving, abundance, resilience, or exceptional and life-giving.
This course is part of the Inspired Leadership Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Change Management
- Appreciative Inquiry
- Positive Psychology
- Facilitation
Offered by
Case Western Reserve University
Case Western Reserve University is a leading national research university located in Cleveland, Ohio. Through its seven schools and college, Case Western Reserve offers top-10 programs in health law, organizational behavior and social work and top-25 programs in biomedical engineering, international law, medicine and nursing. More than 4,000 undergraduate and nearly 6,000 graduate and professional students are enrolled at CWRU, representing all 50 states and more than 90 countries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is Appreciative Inquiry & Why do I care?
Week One defines what Appreciative Inquiry (AI) is and frames it among the growing trend of “strength-based” approaches to human development and organization change. This strength-based perspective is viewed in contrast with deficit-based change which is reportedly successful less than 30% of the time. The unintended consequences of deficit or problem-based change approaches are discussed in contrast with the focus on using strengths to create shared positive images of future possibilities that underlies the AI theory and method.
Week 2
Week Two underscores the “power of the positive question” and story-telling as effective ways to engage stakeholders in change efforts. Participants in the course are guided to conduct an “appreciative interview” in order to experience the impact of “best past” questions and sharing stories that evidence strengths in action. The fatefulness of the questions leaders ask is demonstrated as a foundational principle in AI.
Week 3
Week Three introduces the AI change method in the form of the “4-D” Cycle. The Discovery, Dream, Design and Destiny phases are described and we see a video example of an appreciative leader reconnecting his organization with their core strengths. This is the outcome of the Discovery Phase and sets the foundation for having multiple stakeholders or team members “dream” or imagine new, positive possibilities for the future. The ability to begin change with a discovery of past strengths in action – or emphasizing stability-in-change - is discussed as a key skill of appreciative leaders.
Week 4
Week Four explores the foundational principles of AI and some of the supporting research and literature that demonstrate the power of positive questions, the relationship between positive future images and our actions, and the importance of positive emotions. These findings converge in a strong implication for leaders that they need to create work spaces that emphasize a 4:1 or greater imbalance of positive imagery over negative or deficit imagery in daily interactions and conversations. The link to the one of the core foundational principles that “words create worlds” is demonstrated.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.03%
- 4 stars15.94%
- 3 stars3.01%
TOP REVIEWS FROM LEADING POSITIVE CHANGE THROUGH APPRECIATIVE INQUIRY
Really superb! Great PLAs, fantastic stories, very tangible but also steeped in theory and research.
This course was definitely edifying. I have learnt so much more about Appreciative Inquiry. I can progress through effective case management with confidence.
Very Good Session, It help me a lot to get the change in myself and best is 4 D concept
very interesting and helpful if someone wants to learn more about Appreciative Inquiry
About the Inspired Leadership Specialization
In this specialization you will learn how to overcome the ravages of chronic stress and renew your body and mind by building better relationships and positive approaches to leadership. You will learn the power of asking questions to become a more inclusive and self-confident leader, and how to effectively coach others toward sustained, desired change, learning or increased motivation in life and work.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.