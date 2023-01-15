This course is designed to maximize your ability to create change at the individual, team and system levels. Through study, reflection, and deploying practical tools, you will establish a firm connection between your clearly articulated Purpose, effective Priorities, visualized Potential for success, and pathway to maximized Progress. But, what does that mean in practice?
Connected LeadershipYale University
About this Course
What you will learn
Improve your ability to get the most out of life
Strengthen your leadership toolkit
Practice and apply systems thinking to plan for change
Skills you will gain
- Emotional Intelligence
- Team Building
- Systems Thinking
- Leadership And Management
- Team Management
