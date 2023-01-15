About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This course is designed to for curious learners of all backgrounds and levels of experience.

English

What you will learn

  • Improve your ability to get the most out of life

  • Strengthen your leadership toolkit

  • Practice and apply systems thinking to plan for change

Skills you will gain

  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Team Building
  • Systems Thinking
  • Leadership And Management
  • Team Management
Instructor

Offered by

Yale University

