Peter is a Lecturer at the Yale School of the Environment, Lecturer in the Practice of Management at the School of Management and Resident Fellow at the Yale Center for Business and the Environment. Outside Yale, he is Founder & CEO of Time4Good, helping Leaders and their teams in a variety of sectors, build purpose-driven paths to maximum positive impact. He is passionate about ‘Connected Leadership’ and system change to a ‘Net-Zero’ world: from teaching, writing and speaking; to coaching leaders and directly helping organizations that are accelerating the transition. For over twenty years he has worked on, led and advised, high-growth organizations on leadership, strategy, time maximization, team alignment and entrepreneurial opportunity. His private-sector experience started with McKinsey & Co then spanned over ten jobs in twelve years at the Virgin Group, including CEO of Virgin Mobile South Africa. In non-profit and government, he was Launch Director and COO of Sir Richard Branson’s Carbon War Room; served as Chair of The Energy Efficiency Deployment Office for the UK Department of Energy & Climate Change; and led The B Team’s ‘Net-Zero by 2050’ initiative focused on business encouragement for an ambitious Paris Agreement at COP21. He is currently on the UNFCCC’s Race-To-Zero Expert Review Group, and an advisor to World Climate Foundation. Peter is originally from Edinburgh, Scotland; graduated from the University of Oxford with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics; and now lives in Westport, Connecticut where he serves as Chair of Sustainable Westport and warden of his local church. He is currently enjoying family life with his wife and three young children. He has completed 20 marathons, including the ultra-marathons Marathon Des Sables (‘the toughest footrace on earth’) and The Comrades (both the ‘up run’ and ‘down run’).