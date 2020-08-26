About this Course

14,216 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of North Texas

Start working towards your Bachelor's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from University of North Texas. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(1,410 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Process of Inquiry

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 30 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Conceptualize and Operationalize Research

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Background Research

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Importance of Sampling and Ethical Issues in Research

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM RESEARCH DESIGN: INQUIRY AND DISCOVERY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder