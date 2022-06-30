In this course, you'll review the specifics of the Capstone project. In addition, you will create and run your regression model and share your results with your peers. Let's get started!
Howard University
Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 14 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programs of study leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced one Schwarzman Scholar, three Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Specialization and Course
In module 1, you’ll learn about the steps you will take to complete the Capstone Project. We will cover the following learning objectives.
Data Wrangling & Using the PCA Function
Let’s recap! In module 1, you were introduced to the Capstone project and Tasks 1-4. In module 2, you’ll complete Task 1: Data wrangling and Task 2: Use PCA to reduce the number of dimensions. We will cover the following learning objectives.
Run Your Model and Interpret Your Results
Let’s recap! In module 2, you learned how to complete Tasks 1 & Task 2. In module 3, you will learn how to complete Task 3: Run your regression model and Task 4: Interpret the results from your model. We will cover the following learning objectives.
Peer Review: Interpreting Results Using Your Model
Welcome to the final module of this course! Over the past 3 modules, you have been introduced to and gained knowledge on the following topics: Data wrangling (Task 1),Use PCA to Reduce the Number of Dimensions (Task 2), Run your regression model (Task 3) and, Interpret the results from your model (Task 4). In this final module you will prepare your final Capstone Project, submit it, discuss what you learned and complete peer reviews. We will cover the following learning objectives.
About the Linear Algebra for Data Science Using Python Specialization
This Specialization is for learners interested in exploring or pursuing careers in data science or understanding some data science for their current roles. This course will build upon your previous mathematical foundations and equip you with key applied tools for using and analyzing large data sets.
