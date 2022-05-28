About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Glasgow

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Permutation feature importance on the MIMIC critical care database

1 hour to complete
3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

LIME on the MIMIC critical care database

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Grad-CAM on the MIMIC critical care database

1 hour to complete
1 reading

About the Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning Specialization

Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder