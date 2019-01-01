Dr Fani Deligianni is a Lecturer/Assistant Professor at the School of Computing Science at the University of Glasgow. She is also the lead of the Computing Technologies for Healthcare Theme, which aims to promote world leading research of the School and strengthen multi-disciplinary collaborations. She holds a PhD in Medical Image Computing (Imperial College London), an MSc in Advanced Computing (Imperial College London), an MSc in Neuroscience (University College London) and a MEng (equivalent) in Electrical and Computer Engineering (Aristotle University, Greece). She is also a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy and she is committed to top-quality teaching and research experience to the students. Her track record consists of over 50 peer reviewed articles in top conferences and journals (h-index 22, 2719 citations). She has awarded competitive funding of more than £700k from EPSRC, MRC and the Royal Society to advance healthcare technologies.