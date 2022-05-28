About this Course

1,871 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level

Python programming and experience with scientific packages such as numpy, scipy and matplotlib.

Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Train deep learning architectures such as Multi-layer perceptron, Convolutional Neural Networks and Recurrent Neural Networks for classification

  • Validate and compare different machine learning algorithms

  • Preprocess Electronic Health Records and represent them as time-series data

  • Imputation strategies and data encodings

Skills you will gain

  • preprocessing of EHR and imputation
  • Convolutional Neural Network
  • deep learning and validation
  • Recurrent Neural Network
  • data encodings and autoencoders
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level

Python programming and experience with scientific packages such as numpy, scipy and matplotlib.

Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Glasgow

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Artificial Intelligence and Multi-Layer Perceptron

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 62 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Convolutional and Recurrent Neural Networks.

8 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 64 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Preprocessing and imputation of MIMIC III data

10 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 65 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

EHR Encodings for machine learning models

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 52 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning Specialization

Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder