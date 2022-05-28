About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Evaluating Clinical Decision Support Systems

  • Bias, Calibration and Fairness in Machine Learning Models

  • Decision Curve Analysis and Human-Centred Clinical Decision Support Systems

  • Privacy concerns in Clinical Decision Support Systems

Skills you will gain

  • Calibration in machine learning models
  • Human-centred clinical decision support systems
  • Privacy concerns in clinical decision support systems
  • Bias and fairness in machine learning models
  • clinical decision support systems
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Glasgow

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

From machine learning models to clinical decision support systems

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

'Fairness' in Machine Learning Models

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Decision Curve Analysis and Human-Centered CDSS

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Privacy Concerns in CDSS

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning Specialization

Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder