About this Specialization

This specialisation is for learners with experience in programming that are interested in expanding their skills in applying deep learning in Electronic Health Records and with a focus on how to translate their models into Clinical Decision Support Systems. The main areas that would explore are: Data mining of Clinical Databases: Ethics, MIMIC III database, International Classification of Disease System and definition of common clinical outcomes. Deep learning in Electronic Health Records: From descriptive analytics to predictive analytics Explainable deep learning models for healthcare applications: What it is and why it is needed Clinical Decision Support Systems: Generalisation, bias, ‘fairness’, clinical usefulness and privacy of artificial intelligence algorithms.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Data mining of Clinical Databases - CDSS 1

Deep learning in Electronic Health Records - CDSS 2

Explainable deep learning models for healthcare - CDSS 3

Clinical Decision Support Systems - CDSS 4

