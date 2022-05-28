This course will introduce MIMIC-III, which is the largest publicly Electronic Health Record (EHR) database available to benchmark machine learning algorithms. In particular, you will learn about the design of this relational database, what tools are available to query, extract and visualise descriptive analytics.
This course is part of the Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Basic background in sql/postgres queries is required along with knowledge in python programming and packages such as numpy, scipy and matplotlib.
What you will learn
Understand the Schema of publicly available EHR databases (MIMIC-III)
Recognise the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) use
Extract and visualise descriptive statistics from clinical databases
Understand and extract key clinical outcomes such as mortality and stay of length
Skills you will gain
- International Classification of Diseases
- mining clinical databases
- Descriptive Statistics
- Electronic Health Records
- Ethics in EHR
Basic background in sql/postgres queries is required along with knowledge in python programming and packages such as numpy, scipy and matplotlib.
Offered by
University of Glasgow
The University of Glasgow has been changing the world since 1451. It is a world top 100 university (THE, QS) with one of the largest research bases in the UK.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Electronic Health Records and Public Databases
This module will introduce MIMIC-III, which is the largest publicly Electronic Health Record (EHR) database available to benchmark machine learning algorithms. In particular, you will learn about the design of this relational database, what tools are available to query, extract and visualise descriptive analytics.
MIMIC III as a relational database
This week includes a discussion of the basic structure of MIMIC III database and practical exercises on how to extract and visualise summary statistics. We will understand the difficulty in defining clinical outcomes and we are going to examine clinical variables related to a specific patient.
International Classification of Disease System
This week discusses the history of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) system, which has been developed collaboratively so that the medical terms and information in death certificates can be grouped together for statistical purposes. Practical examples shows how to extract ICD-9 codes from MIMIC III database and visualise them. Furthermore, we discuss differences between ICD-9, ICD-10 and ICD-11 systems.
Concepts in MIMIC-III and an example of patients inclusion flowchart
This week includes an overview of clinical concepts, which are statistical tools to provide illness scores. They are developed based on expert opinion and subsequently extended based on data-driven methods. These models are the precursor of machine learning models for precision medicine. Finally, the practical exercises of this week provides the opportunity to implement a complex flowchart of patients inclusion.
About the Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning Specialization
This specialisation is for learners with experience in programming that are interested in expanding their skills in applying deep learning in Electronic Health Records and with a focus on how to translate their models into Clinical Decision Support Systems.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.