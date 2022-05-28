About this Course

3,117 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic background in sql/postgres queries is required along with knowledge in python programming and packages such as numpy, scipy and matplotlib.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the Schema of publicly available EHR databases (MIMIC-III)

  • Recognise the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) use

  • Extract and visualise descriptive statistics from clinical databases

  • Understand and extract key clinical outcomes such as mortality and stay of length

Skills you will gain

  • International Classification of Diseases
  • mining clinical databases
  • Descriptive Statistics
  • Electronic Health Records
  • Ethics in EHR
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic background in sql/postgres queries is required along with knowledge in python programming and packages such as numpy, scipy and matplotlib.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Glasgow

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Electronic Health Records and Public Databases

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 53 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

MIMIC III as a relational database

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 65 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

International Classification of Disease System

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 53 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Concepts in MIMIC-III and an example of patients inclusion flowchart

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 42 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning Specialization

Informed Clinical Decision Making using Deep Learning

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder