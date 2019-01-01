Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data mining of Clinical Databases - CDSS 1 by University of Glasgow
About the Course
This course will introduce MIMIC-III, which is the largest publicly Electronic Health Record (EHR) database available to benchmark machine learning algorithms. In particular, you will learn about the design of this relational database, what tools are available to query, extract and visualise descriptive analytics.
The schema and International Classification of Diseases coding is important to understand how to map research questions to data and how to extract key clinical outcomes in order to develop clinically useful machine learning algorithms....