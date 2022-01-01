DeepLearning.AI
A recurrent neural network is a type of computer network that follows a sequence of logic to reach a conclusion. It's designed to mimic the thought process of the human brain. Recurrent neural networks can be used to classify data to build sequences, time series, and predictions. They're a component of artificial intelligence and machine learning.
It's important to learn about recurrent neural networks since they have many uses in computer programming. In particular, you can use deep learning and artificial intelligence to produce predictive results used to solve scientific and business problems ranging from identifying new drug compounds to building sales forecasts. You can utilize recurrent neural networks to identify emotions in tweets, analyze business data, or develop statistics. Recurrent neural networks can help you to manage data problems such as natural language processing, correcting data errors, handling missing entries, and extracting information from small data sets. The technology has a great deal of power, so people who know how to use it properly are in demand.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn about recurrent neural networks in several languages and for many different uses. Classes cover TensorFlow, Keras, and natural language processing. Some emphasize theories. Others look at recurrent neural networks as part of other computer science disciplines like artificial intelligence or deep learning. Courses are offered at beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. Most courses have projects to apply what you learn. Some lead to Professional Certificates and Specializations. Guided Projects are offered to help you demonstrate your current level of understanding.
Before starting to learn about recurrent neural networks, it is helpful to have a basic understanding of computers and programming. Even at a beginner level, some courses assume that you understand the basics of Python. Some courses offer a general introduction to artificial intelligence and machine learning, including the concepts of recurrent neural networks, and do not call for programming or computing skills.