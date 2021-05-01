About this Course

Beginner Level

Learners should have an undergraduate in Math or Engineering with knowledge of calculus, linear algebra, probability and statistics.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • Deep learning

  • Convolutional neural network

  • Recurrent neural network

Skills you will gain

  • Deep Learning
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Convolutional Neural Network
  • Machine Learning
  • Recurrent Neural Network
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Week 1. CNN Basics

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2. Convolution and Pooling

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3. Structure of CNNs

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Week 4. Recurrent Neural Network

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 29 min)

TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTALS OF CNNS AND RNNS

