This course covers fundamental concepts of convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and recurrent neural networks (RNNs), which are widely used in computer vision and natural language processing areas.
About this Course
Learners should have an undergraduate in Math or Engineering with knowledge of calculus, linear algebra, probability and statistics.
What you will learn
Deep learning
Convolutional neural network
Recurrent neural network
Skills you will gain
- Deep Learning
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Convolutional Neural Network
- Machine Learning
- Recurrent Neural Network
Offered by
Sungkyunkwan University
Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) was established in 1398 as the highest national educational institute in the early years of Joseon Dynasty in Korea. At present with the support of the world-renowned global company Samsung, SKKU is leading the development of higher education in Korea. SKKU actively encourages international collaboration through developing cutting-edge research and educational programs with its global partners.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1. CNN Basics
Week 2. Convolution and Pooling
Week 3. Structure of CNNs
Week 4. Recurrent Neural Network
Korean lecture. His explanation is very good. Easy to understand but simple deep learning concepts are required. 한국어 강의라서 매우 이해하기 쉽습니다. 설명을 아주 쉽게해주십니다. 한국인 분들에게는 추천합니다.
