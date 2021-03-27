By Liu X•
Mar 27, 2021
the teacher speaks in korean language, I can't understand.
By Allison G•
Jul 10, 2021
I would really like to take this course but the video's are in Korean (including subtitles). Please try to get translation done so I can take this course. Thank you.
By wonseok k•
Jan 22, 2022
In My Opinion, this course is the best CNN and RNN course. the professor's explaining for important concepts are really easy and intuitive. I've never heard that kind of explaining.
I strongly recommend this course.
By 배용희(대학원/일반대학원 물•
May 2, 2021
Korean lecture. His explanation is very good. Easy to understand but simple deep learning concepts are required.
한국어 강의라서 매우 이해하기 쉽습니다. 설명을 아주 쉽게해주십니다. 한국인 분들에게는 추천합니다.
By Taehee W•
Feb 9, 2021
It is a really useful course, especially for those who learn Data Science for the first time like me.
By Ulfa L H•
Oct 1, 2021
good course!