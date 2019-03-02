About this Course

5,626 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Machine Learning
  • Deep Learning
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Yonsei University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(1,352 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Deep Learning Products & Services

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Business with Deep Learning & Machine Learning

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Deep Learning Computing Systems & Software

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Basics of Deep Learning Neural Networks

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DEEP LEARNING FOR BUSINESS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder