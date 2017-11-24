Chevron Left
Deep Learning for Business by Yonsei University

4.4
stars
614 ratings
164 reviews

About the Course

Your smartphone, smartwatch, and automobile (if it is a newer model) have AI (Artificial Intelligence) inside serving you every day. In the near future, more advanced “self-learning” capable DL (Deep Learning) and ML (Machine Learning) technology will be used in almost every aspect of your business and industry. So now is the right time to learn what DL and ML is and how to use it in advantage of your company. This course has three parts, where the first part focuses on DL and ML technology based future business strategy including details on new state-of-the-art products/services and open source DL software, which are the future enablers. The second part focuses on the core technologies of DL and ML systems, which include NN (Neural Network), CNN (Convolutional NN), and RNN (Recurrent NN) systems. The third part focuses on four TensorFlow Playground projects, where experience on designing DL NNs can be gained using an easy and fun yet very powerful application called the TensorFlow Playground. This course was designed to help you build business strategies and enable you to conduct technical planning on new DL and ML services and products....

Reviews

AA

Jun 11, 2020

It was very informative, the instructor paces the information very well, & I love the resources at the end of every lecture.\n\nthe last project section was very well done & explained in detail.

NA

Mar 2, 2019

Even though I do not have the background of Computer Engineering or Science I was able to understand from the professor and the final project truly was able to explain everything for me.

Reviews for Deep Learning for Business

By Fikri A

Nov 24, 2017

This course is really good for student who want to have insight on digital business environment, how is the future of business will be look like, and what to prepare to face it. Furthermore this course cover from information,knowledge to valuable skill . Just simply a great course.

By Flavio F

Oct 10, 2018

The course doe snot actually cover much on how DL can be applied in the business world.

By Nada M A E A

Mar 3, 2019

Even though I do not have the background of Computer Engineering or Science I was able to understand from the professor and the final project truly was able to explain everything for me.

By Rashmi N

Oct 2, 2018

Amazing lectures! Detailed description of each topic coupled with mind blowing graded assignments! :)

Thanks a real bunch, Coursera for offering this courses & of course, scholarship!

By NORFAIZAH O

Dec 31, 2020

Recommended course for basic in Deep Learning. The instructor gave details explanation step by step for easy understanding. Lots of info and guidance. Excellent course.

By Michael G

Jan 16, 2019

Fun course and quick overview of Neural Networks and Deep Learning history and environments. Also includes popular applications of Deep Learning.

By Aditya h

Oct 1, 2017

Great course with a non technical introduction to Deep Learning (DL). Demystifies various terminologies used in DL universe by offering real world examples. Deconstructs various DL libraries offered by Microsoft and Google. Insights about Neural Network, Hidden Layer, Convolution, CNN(convoluted neural network), DNN(deep neural network), RNN(recurring neural network), backward propagation and LSTM (Long short term memory).

By Joerg A

Mar 16, 2019

Very good insight into deep learning for non-IT folks. After having completed this course I feel like having a much better understanding of the underlying concepts and applications in business. The course content also is quite up-to-date with the latest developments in the field of AI. Some videos felt a bit rushed through, but overall it has been a quite pleasant learning expericence. Thank you!

By Nicolas s

Oct 23, 2017

This course is extremely interesting as you are taught the basic and details of what Deep Learning stand for.

I am proud to have attended this course as I am more willing to get to know better that technology, and I am also proud to get courses from you, teacher, as you give clearly explanations with examples !

Thanks.

By Sebastián F C

Oct 26, 2020

It is such a great and fullfilling course. It enriches my perspective on business providing a great deal of technology related concepts on Deep Learning's interesting sphere . Thank you very much professor Chung I am grateful to have been a student of yours.

By Stéphane D

Aug 3, 2019

Great course.It gives an interesting and deep insight of what IA is and how it’s used.Well balanced between theory and real example. This drives My will to go much further.

By Christian L

Feb 14, 2020

Great course, especially for the people who are implementing NN's into their business models to investigate inefficiencies and automate human tasks as much as possible.

By I-Chun T

Feb 28, 2018

Thank you for providing very clear ideas for the deep learning! With the understanding from course, we could keep going on further deep learning related topics.

By Rajasekar T

Nov 27, 2019

Gave me a good insight on what Deep Learning is and how neural network functions. The faculty explained it in a simple and easy language

By sbaek3

Feb 28, 2019

Thank you for the great class! It is a very clear and well organized class.

I highly recommend to whoever interested in deep learning!

By Marcus H

Sep 26, 2020

Only partly convincing. Focus on learning facts and not on understanding concepts. Also lots of quiz questions testing pure fact learning (e.g. in which year does Deep Blue wins in Chess against the human world master, ...). So I can not recommend this course.

By Milan B

Dec 5, 2017

Its like reading list of known technologies(Siri. Alexa, Watson..) with short description without any good explanation. Expected to receive some ideas how it works and so on.

By Enyang W

Dec 31, 2018

These are not lectures, it is more a summary of important stuff which will be not explained here deeply. Not really made for beginners.

By King H W

Sep 20, 2020

Thank you for the course. The presentation is 10/10. The section for the recurrant neural networks in particular has great, thorough explanation. Although this course may be intended to be an overview of ML from the business side of things, I personally feel that the quizzes were too focused on the nitty-gritty details that, frankly, are not too useful in helping one understand/remember essential operations of ML. For instance, quizzing students on the order of magnitudes of the FLOPs should be enough; asking more may be too much. However, overall I feel this is a course that will do everyone good no matter where you come from.

By Collin F

Sep 28, 2020

Overall, I enjoyed this course a lot. I encourage the instructor to diversify the types of test questions he uses (too many, "which is incorrect"). I would also like to see some lectures extended. The instructor reads off definitions too often and does not expound enough on the deeper meaning of the subject at hand. Nevertheless, if you are new to AI and machine learning, this course is an excellent introduction.

By Miguel

Jan 10, 2018

Great introductory course to know about applications of DL and some of the technology underneath.

Professor Jong-Moon Chun does a great job by lecturing and explaining clearly most of the concepts.

There is a huge leap in lessons 4 and 5 compared to lessons 1 to 3, when approaching technical aspects, however at the ends it is rewarding.

I strongly recommed this course for any beginner.

By Angel A

Oct 3, 2021

This course is an amazing experience for those who want to learn deep business for the first time. The professor is really good at English and his pronounciation is really good. Im glad to be able to enroll this course. Thankyou

By shreya k

Apr 22, 2021

It's was such a good experience. Such a nice assignments and lectures. I learned lots of think in deep learning, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Thank you so much for such a great session. ☺

By Asher H

Jun 12, 2020

It was very informative, the instructor paces the information very well, & I love the resources at the end of every lecture.

the last project section was very well done & explained in detail.

By Julio R

Jan 5, 2021

Muy buen curso con aprendizaje acerca de las tecnologias en deep learning , lo malo es que hay que tener un cierto conoimiento intermedio de ingles para rendir los examenes ( estan en ingles)

