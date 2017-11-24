AA
Jun 11, 2020
It was very informative, the instructor paces the information very well, & I love the resources at the end of every lecture.\n\nthe last project section was very well done & explained in detail.
Mar 2, 2019
Even though I do not have the background of Computer Engineering or Science I was able to understand from the professor and the final project truly was able to explain everything for me.
By Fikri A•
Nov 24, 2017
This course is really good for student who want to have insight on digital business environment, how is the future of business will be look like, and what to prepare to face it. Furthermore this course cover from information,knowledge to valuable skill . Just simply a great course.
By Flavio F•
Oct 10, 2018
The course doe snot actually cover much on how DL can be applied in the business world.
By Nada M A E A•
Mar 3, 2019
By Rashmi N•
Oct 2, 2018
Amazing lectures! Detailed description of each topic coupled with mind blowing graded assignments! :)
Thanks a real bunch, Coursera for offering this courses & of course, scholarship!
By NORFAIZAH O•
Dec 31, 2020
Recommended course for basic in Deep Learning. The instructor gave details explanation step by step for easy understanding. Lots of info and guidance. Excellent course.
By Michael G•
Jan 16, 2019
Fun course and quick overview of Neural Networks and Deep Learning history and environments. Also includes popular applications of Deep Learning.
By Aditya h•
Oct 1, 2017
Great course with a non technical introduction to Deep Learning (DL). Demystifies various terminologies used in DL universe by offering real world examples. Deconstructs various DL libraries offered by Microsoft and Google. Insights about Neural Network, Hidden Layer, Convolution, CNN(convoluted neural network), DNN(deep neural network), RNN(recurring neural network), backward propagation and LSTM (Long short term memory).
By Joerg A•
Mar 16, 2019
Very good insight into deep learning for non-IT folks. After having completed this course I feel like having a much better understanding of the underlying concepts and applications in business. The course content also is quite up-to-date with the latest developments in the field of AI. Some videos felt a bit rushed through, but overall it has been a quite pleasant learning expericence. Thank you!
By Nicolas s•
Oct 23, 2017
This course is extremely interesting as you are taught the basic and details of what Deep Learning stand for.
I am proud to have attended this course as I am more willing to get to know better that technology, and I am also proud to get courses from you, teacher, as you give clearly explanations with examples !
Thanks.
By Sebastián F C•
Oct 26, 2020
It is such a great and fullfilling course. It enriches my perspective on business providing a great deal of technology related concepts on Deep Learning's interesting sphere . Thank you very much professor Chung I am grateful to have been a student of yours.
By Stéphane D•
Aug 3, 2019
Great course.It gives an interesting and deep insight of what IA is and how it’s used.Well balanced between theory and real example. This drives My will to go much further.
By Christian L•
Feb 14, 2020
Great course, especially for the people who are implementing NN's into their business models to investigate inefficiencies and automate human tasks as much as possible.
By I-Chun T•
Feb 28, 2018
Thank you for providing very clear ideas for the deep learning! With the understanding from course, we could keep going on further deep learning related topics.
By Rajasekar T•
Nov 27, 2019
Gave me a good insight on what Deep Learning is and how neural network functions. The faculty explained it in a simple and easy language
By sbaek3•
Feb 28, 2019
Thank you for the great class! It is a very clear and well organized class.
I highly recommend to whoever interested in deep learning!
By Marcus H•
Sep 26, 2020
Only partly convincing. Focus on learning facts and not on understanding concepts. Also lots of quiz questions testing pure fact learning (e.g. in which year does Deep Blue wins in Chess against the human world master, ...). So I can not recommend this course.
By Milan B•
Dec 5, 2017
Its like reading list of known technologies(Siri. Alexa, Watson..) with short description without any good explanation. Expected to receive some ideas how it works and so on.
By Enyang W•
Dec 31, 2018
These are not lectures, it is more a summary of important stuff which will be not explained here deeply. Not really made for beginners.
By King H W•
Sep 20, 2020
Thank you for the course. The presentation is 10/10. The section for the recurrant neural networks in particular has great, thorough explanation. Although this course may be intended to be an overview of ML from the business side of things, I personally feel that the quizzes were too focused on the nitty-gritty details that, frankly, are not too useful in helping one understand/remember essential operations of ML. For instance, quizzing students on the order of magnitudes of the FLOPs should be enough; asking more may be too much. However, overall I feel this is a course that will do everyone good no matter where you come from.
By Collin F•
Sep 28, 2020
Overall, I enjoyed this course a lot. I encourage the instructor to diversify the types of test questions he uses (too many, "which is incorrect"). I would also like to see some lectures extended. The instructor reads off definitions too often and does not expound enough on the deeper meaning of the subject at hand. Nevertheless, if you are new to AI and machine learning, this course is an excellent introduction.
By Miguel•
Jan 10, 2018
Great introductory course to know about applications of DL and some of the technology underneath.
Professor Jong-Moon Chun does a great job by lecturing and explaining clearly most of the concepts.
There is a huge leap in lessons 4 and 5 compared to lessons 1 to 3, when approaching technical aspects, however at the ends it is rewarding.
I strongly recommed this course for any beginner.
By Angel A•
Oct 3, 2021
This course is an amazing experience for those who want to learn deep business for the first time. The professor is really good at English and his pronounciation is really good. Im glad to be able to enroll this course. Thankyou
By shreya k•
Apr 22, 2021
It's was such a good experience. Such a nice assignments and lectures. I learned lots of think in deep learning, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Thank you so much for such a great session. ☺
By Asher H•
Jun 12, 2020
By Julio R•
Jan 5, 2021
Muy buen curso con aprendizaje acerca de las tecnologias en deep learning , lo malo es que hay que tener un cierto conoimiento intermedio de ingles para rendir los examenes ( estan en ingles)