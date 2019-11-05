In the Capstone Course you have the opportunity to put what you have been learning about in the Palliative Care Specialization into practice. Our team has created five activities that directly relate to what you have been learning in the course. You will need to talk with someone you know, perhaps a friend or family member, about their experiences living with serious and life limiting illness. You may want to engage several people as you go through the 5 assignments as they each will have unique experiences.
This course is part of the Palliative Care: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore Specialization
Amos BaileyDirector, Interprofessional Graduate Palliative Care Certificate/Master of Science in Palliative Care
Kelly AroraCo-Director, Interprofessional Graduate Certificate & Master of Science in Palliative Care (MSPC), Allied Health Professionals
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Nature of Suffering Capstone Project
In this module you will use the Nature of Suffering Evaluation Form to guide your conversation with someone living with serious illness and report and reflect on how this illness is impacting different aspects of their lives. You may want to review the videos about the Nature of Suffering Evaluation form and how it guide a conversation with Ollie Green.
SNAP and Self-Awareness Capstone Project
It’s just natural to think that what we value and think is important about our health, our response to illness and our own death will be the same as other people around us. In fact, we all have unique perspectives that are informed by our life experiences and beliefs. Using SNAP/Self-Awareness skills explore the values of someone close to you and your own values as relate to health, illness and dying.
Easing Pain Capstone Project
Pain is complicated! Remember, there are three different types of pain and that the pain experience can help us understand how we can help people have better pain control, live better with pain and advocate with the healthcare system for help when pain is severe and contributing to suffering. Using the WILDA tool complete a pain assessment with someone living with serious illness.
Easing Physical Symptoms Capstone Project
Physical symptoms like, weakness and fatigue, loss of appetite, constipation, shortness of breath and many more are extremely common for people living with serious and life-limiting illness. The first step is to do a Physical Symptom Assessment to understand which symptoms are present and which ones are the most distressing. Use the ESAS tool complete a physical symptom assessment with someone living with serious illness.
About the Palliative Care: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore Specialization
People living with serious, life-limiting, chronic illness experience significant suffering. Fortunately there are new and developing treatments which may cure some and improve survival for many people living with serious illness. However, seriously ill people and their loved ones still experience many distressing physical symptoms as well as spiritual, social and psychological distress. There is much we can do to support people to live well with serious and life-limiting illness by understanding the causes of suffering, using effective communications, and incorporating careful assessments and interventions designed to address specific needs.
