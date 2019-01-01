In 2014 Dr. Bailey moved to the University of Colorado to develop as the Founder and Director of the Masters of Science in Palliative Care/Interprofessional at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. He has recruited a large interprofessional faculty to develop and teach in this program, which is primarily on-line and designed to support mid-career providers who desire to work as Palliative Care Specialists. Dr. Bailey is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Colorado Medical School where he teaches on-campus, provides clinical palliative care services on the inpatient palliative care consult service at the University of Colorado Hospital and is a Health Services researcher working on projects to support primary palliative care for critical ill patients in hospitals. He is a leader in the fields of Palliative Care education and program development. Dr. Bailey completed his B.S. at Stetson University in Florida and then medical school at the University of South Florida. He did his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Vermont. Dr. Bailey then completed a Fellowship in Medical Oncology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. From 1989-94 Dr. Bailey and his family lived in Beckley, West Virginia. It was here that he first was introduced to palliative care by working as the volunteer Medial Director of a newly formed home hospice program. He became fascinated with how much better some patients did at home. He began to make home visits weekly to better understand palliative care and undertook to educate himself on the topic. In 1994 Dr. Bailey returned to Birmingham to work at Cooper Green Hospital, one of the teaching hospitals for UAB. Working with colleagues there he was the founder and director of the Balm of Gilead, a comprehensive palliative care program at the safety net hospital. Subsequently was the founder and director of the Safe Harbor Palliative Care Program at the Birmingham VAMC and worked with colleagues at the University of Alabama Hospital to ensure that all patients at all of the UAB teaching hospitals had access to high quality palliative care. Dr. Bailey’s scholarly publications have appeared in academic journals including the Journal of General Internal Medicine, Journal of Palliative Medicine, Journal of Pain and Symptom Management and the British Medical Journal of Support and Palliative Care. He is also the senior author for the article- Care in the last days and hours of life in UpToDate. Dr. Bailey’s work at the Balm of Gilead was featured in the documentary “On Our Own Terms: Moyers on Dying” by Bill Moyers on PBS. He also frequently presents at national meetings. Dr. Bailey enjoys the opportunity to explore the Rocky Mountains with friends and family.