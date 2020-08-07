In this course, you’ll learn how serious and life-threatening illnesses often affect emotional and spiritual well-being. Illnesses can increase stress as patients and families learn to live with a “new normal” that may often focus on illness. You’ll learn how to tell when normal sadness (or grief) becomes something more serious and needs to be addressed. People with serious illnesses also have social concerns as their family, friends and community support system becomes stretched, and sometimes fails. We’ll talk about resources and skills you can use to help support patients and families. You’ll learn about advance care planning, that includes shared decision-making, setting goals of care, and writing down plans for care.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Introduction to Common Psycho-Social-Spiritual Concerns
How Sad Is Too Sad?
In this module, you will learn how to determine if someone is experiencing normal grief about losses with serious illness. You will also learn when feeling sad becomes a more serious problem, like depression, demoralization, or the desire to die. You’ll also learn how caregivers also grieve.
Anxiety and Coping
Providing support and care in the last days of life is important. We only have one chance to provide excellent care for this person. Patients and families often feel afraid and overwhelmed. You can help ease suffering when everyday stress becomes unmanageable anxiety. You can also help patients and families understand the dying process; express their preferences for care; manage common symptoms, and provides practical, emotional, spiritual and social support. You can help make serious illness and the last days of life positive and meaningful experiences.
Easing Spiritual Distress
In this lesson, we’ll talk about the difference between spirituality and religion. Then you’ll learn skills for respectful spiritual conversations with patients and family members.
About the Palliative Care: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore Specialization
People living with serious, life-limiting, chronic illness experience significant suffering. Fortunately there are new and developing treatments which may cure some and improve survival for many people living with serious illness. However, seriously ill people and their loved ones still experience many distressing physical symptoms as well as spiritual, social and psychological distress. There is much we can do to support people to live well with serious and life-limiting illness by understanding the causes of suffering, using effective communications, and incorporating careful assessments and interventions designed to address specific needs.
