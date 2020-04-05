VG
Oct 21, 2021
This was absolutely amazing - I am so grateful for this learning for my clinical practice.
M
Aug 7, 2020
It was good experience and I feel enjoying the method of presentation of the subject
By Eno E•
Apr 5, 2020
Excellent course. Provides great foundational understanding to psychosocial aspects of palliative care. The knowledge, depth of professional competence from the videos and the vast array of reference materials (all scientifically supported) gives me confidence that detailed research, time and a team of experienced experts took the time to put these materials together. Thank you. Awesome work.
By Nicola J•
Apr 27, 2019
Excellent and engaging course in which I learnt much about easing psycho-social-spiritual suffering in palliative care. Also brought home to me the suffering that both the patient and their loved ones endure at end of life and to help ease that suffering through good communication, showing empathy, compassion and kindness.
By Jessica C•
Apr 10, 2020
All of the courses in the Specialization have been well-done and comprehensive; I felt this area was addressed with particular sensitivity to the complexity and intimacy of psychosocial and spiritual aspects. The educators have a genuine, heart-felt approach. Examples were clear and supported learning.
By STELLA I•
Jun 16, 2020
Good.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 27, 2021
This course excellently covered arguably the most difficult dimension of understanding and rendering palliative care - dealing with psychosocial and spiritual issues as part of the patient's and her/his loved one's illness experience. Since this dimension is, at the very least, as important as physical and pain concerns, the perceived challenge should not be an excuse to try to improve our skillset in this regard. The recommendations from the material are highly insightful and truly reflect the expertise and experience of the team responsible for the Coursera Specialization where this course belongs. I highly recommend this course to both professional practitioners and non-professional caregivers.
By Jair G•
Aug 17, 2019
Maravilloso curso, porque está muy orientado a la clínica diaria, con ejercicios prácticos y ejemplos muy emotivos. Felicidades al equipo de clínicos que han desarrollado esta educación a distancia: yo que empecé el curso como una curiosidad por aprender más de los cuidados paliativos, ahora quiero saber más acerca de las diversas estrategias diagnósticas y terapéuticas. Me llevo muchas reflexiones y enseñanzas.
By Vlasova V•
Jan 7, 2021
It's really beautiful course for you if you want to know more about spiritual and social aspects of patient's suffering. Unfortunately this course provides details about social support in USA. But you always can learn more about social support in _your_ country in other resources. Anyway, course is beautiful. Thank you!
By Giuseppe G•
Jun 20, 2020
Bellissima esperienza,sono davvero soddisfatto per essere riuscito ad accrescere le mie conoscenze riguardo gli aspetti psicosociali e spirituali delle cure palliative
By Luis R H S O•
Jan 13, 2022
THIS IS A GREAT WAY TO INICIATE THE YEAR. THANKS FOR THE COURSE AND ALL THE NEW KNOWLEDGE LEARNED
By vicki g•
Oct 22, 2021
This was absolutely amazing - I am so grateful for this learning for my clinical practice.
By MOHAMED M P•
Aug 8, 2020
It was good experience and I feel enjoying the method of presentation of the subject
By Julia H•
Jul 13, 2020
Excellent information provided in understandable format.
By Andy W•
Nov 16, 2020
I learn a lot here to make me plan well for future use.
By CHRISTIAN C V R•
May 24, 2020
Thank you for sharing such valuable knowledge.
By Joel A C•
Jan 17, 2020
Gr8 review of some very important issues!
By Nisha W J•
Jun 8, 2020
To Good very Informative & interesting
By SARAHI C C•
Mar 24, 2021
I really enjoy this course.
By Liliana R•
Sep 18, 2020
Diseñado de forma asertiva.
By Cari B•
Oct 16, 2021
Outstanding.
By Mona A A•
Jun 15, 2021
good
By Diane L•
Jul 28, 2019
Info
By Surisetty H k•
Jul 23, 2020
Nce Informative session