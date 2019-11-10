About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD Specialization
Beginner Level

No background required.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how cannabis may influence inflammation and other disorders through its effects on inflammation.

  • Learn how cannabis may influence exercise performance and recovery.

  • Learn how cannabis may influence the aging process.

  • Learn about the future of cannabis research.

Skills you will gain

  • Psychology
  • Research
  • Public Health
  • Personal Development
Beginner Level

No background required.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Inflammation and the Microbiome

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Sports, Exercise, Recovery, and Cannabis

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Healthy Aging and Cannabis

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 60 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The Future of Cannabis Research

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings

