Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Chronic Pain and Cannabis

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 82 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Opioid Epidemic and Cannabis

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 87 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Obesity/Type 2 Diabetes, Sleep, and Cannabis

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 92 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Cancer and Cannabis

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 81 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

