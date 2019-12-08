This Cannabis, Chronic Pain, and Related Disorders course is designed to have you think critically about the health effects of cannabis (i.e., marijuana) in the context of chronic pain, opioid use disorder, obesity, sleep dysfunction and cancer. We'll learn about the epidemiology and etiology of these conditions, the harms/benefits of current treatments, and learn how to evaluate the literature on cannabis for these conditions. We will discuss special considerations for using cannabis for these conditions, such as dose, timing, side effects, and drug interactions. Lastly, we'll discuss how it is being used in the context of palliative care. Obtaining this knowledge will be helpful in terms of informing public policy, public health, and personal decisions regarding the use of cannabis products.
This course is part of the Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- cannabis and health
- Chronic Pain Management
- mood and anxiety disorders
- psychology research
- CBD and THC
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Chronic Pain and Cannabis
In this module, we will review the different types of chronic pain. We will also discuss the costs and epidemiology of pain, as well as the current treatments used to treat pain. Lastly, it will cover the research on the effects of cannabis on chronic pain.
Opioid Epidemic and Cannabis
In this module, we will review the symptoms and risk factors for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). We will also discuss the costs and epidemiology of OUD, as well as the current treatments used to treat OUD. Lastly, it will cover the research on the effects of cannabis on OUD.
Obesity/Type 2 Diabetes, Sleep, and Cannabis
In this module, we will review the symptoms and risk factors for obesity, type II diabetes, and sleep dysfunction. We will also discuss the costs and epidemiology of these conditions, as well as cover the research on the effects of cannabis on these conditions.
Cancer and Cannabis
In this module, we will review the different types of cancer. We will also discuss the etiology and risk factors for cancer, as well as the common symptoms of cancer and cancer treatment. Lastly, it will cover the research on how cannabis may impact the symptoms of cancer.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.20%
- 4 stars18.18%
- 3 stars4.13%
- 2 stars0.82%
- 1 star1.65%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CANNABIS, CHRONIC PAIN, AND RELATED DISORDERS
I finished evrything up but theres now student assignment to rate. Because of that, I cannt' get my certificate.
Having a chronic disease disorder this course has helped me a lot to see the different benefits of Cannabis to help me and to help others life myself a great course.
This class is amazing. I am a person with a chronic pain disorder and this class has been eye opening so far <3
Such wonderful courses! Thank you, Professor Hutchinson!
About the Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD Specialization
If you want to learn more about medical cannabis (i.e., marijuana) and hemp-derived CBD, then this specialization is for you! A person who wants to know more about cannabis and CBD might be:
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.