This Cannabis, Chronic Pain, and Related Disorders course is designed to have you think critically about the health effects of cannabis (i.e., marijuana) in the context of chronic pain, opioid use disorder, obesity, sleep dysfunction and cancer. We'll learn about the epidemiology and etiology of these conditions, the harms/benefits of current treatments, and learn how to evaluate the literature on cannabis for these conditions. We will discuss special considerations for using cannabis for these conditions, such as dose, timing, side effects, and drug interactions. Lastly, we'll discuss how it is being used in the context of palliative care. Obtaining this knowledge will be helpful in terms of informing public policy, public health, and personal decisions regarding the use of cannabis products....

AM

Apr 15, 2022

I finished evrything up but theres now student assignment to rate. Because of that, I cannt' get my certificate.

CB

Dec 8, 2019

This class is amazing. I am a person with a chronic pain disorder and this class has been eye opening so far <3

By Psicólogo M U F

May 31, 2021

There is a lot of data! Lots of material to work and updated. This is the best and what I expected from this university. Thank you!

By Monica N A R

Jun 5, 2020

Me gustó muchisimo porque pude aprender más sobre aquellos temas que parece que tienen razón cuando lo dicen otras personas pero aca me lo demuestran con datos y estudios que brindan confianza. Es un aprendizaje muy bueno para mi y seguramente para todos los que lo tomen, sobre todo por tener entrevistas con expertos que conozcan bien del tema y no sea solo empírico sino estadístico.

By Jillian N

Feb 3, 2021

This course is a great resource for understanding and clarifying cannabis benefits and potential risks associated with cannabis-infused products compared to traditional treatments on chronic illnesses. I have the most fun putting my knowledge into the creative infographic assignments. Thank you for providing us with this awesome course!

By Elke I

Sep 28, 2020

This is a great course to take. I enjoyed listening to the various specialists that help back up information presented in the course. They were very helpful in understanding and confirming the facts/studies that are taking place for cannabis use.

By Marilyn T

Aug 22, 2020

I enjoyed learning about where cannabis stands presently regarding chronic pain, Opiod Use Disorder (OUD), cancer other disorders. Hopefully with more research there are many possibilities for its use in the future.

By Anton C

Sep 26, 2019

This class was very informative about how and why cannabis is a relevant substance that needs to be studied so we can figure out how to best use it to help people with various illnesses and debilitating conditions.

By Edwin G I

May 14, 2021

Ha sido un curso totalmente satisfactorio, toda la información que he descubierto ayuda a seguir preparándome como profesionista.

By Evaluation R

Sep 30, 2019

Fantastic course. Great Guests and reading. Wush professor Hutchinson would speak a little slower :-(.

By Harry B

Aug 31, 2020

Fantastic, very detailed, and a good mix f topics around the course.

By Deborah L B

Oct 25, 2020

Such wonderful courses! Thank you, Professor Hutchinson!

By Jaison C

Sep 28, 2019

Informative, cursory but a wide-range of information.

By Barbara S S

Oct 7, 2019

Super interesting. I'm loving to learn all this.

By Valeria S

Jan 1, 2021

Bien fundamentada y con bases científicas

By Paul Z

Aug 5, 2020

Useful information well presented.

By Honey S W

Jun 23, 2020

Love learning here!!!!

By Matthew C

Jun 27, 2020

great interviews .

By G. A W

Jul 28, 2020

Excellent course.

By Raneen A A A

Oct 3, 2020

Its great course

By Keller J S A

May 10, 2022

Excelente

By Mona A A

Aug 3, 2020

good

By Ann F

Apr 25, 2022

This was an enjoyable experience. I thoroughly enjoyed the path the infographic took me down and how much it allowed me to help others who are in my life right now. Pain comes in all forms emotional/somatic etc. It opened up another world and joined this work with other work that I do. It was so worthwhile in helping me growing into a person more skilled to help others.

By MAHLAQA K

Nov 8, 2021

This course was very helpful and informative. I benefitted from the research articles and the comprehensive lectures. Thank you so much for giving this opportunity. I highly recommend this course.

By Natanya M

Jan 19, 2021

Having a chronic disease disorder this course has helped me a lot to see the different benefits of Cannabis to help me and to help others life myself a great course.

