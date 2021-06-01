AM
Apr 15, 2022
I finished evrything up but theres now student assignment to rate. Because of that, I cannt' get my certificate.
CB
Dec 8, 2019
This class is amazing. I am a person with a chronic pain disorder and this class has been eye opening so far <3
By Psicólogo M U F•
May 31, 2021
There is a lot of data! Lots of material to work and updated. This is the best and what I expected from this university. Thank you!
By Monica N A R•
Jun 5, 2020
Me gustó muchisimo porque pude aprender más sobre aquellos temas que parece que tienen razón cuando lo dicen otras personas pero aca me lo demuestran con datos y estudios que brindan confianza. Es un aprendizaje muy bueno para mi y seguramente para todos los que lo tomen, sobre todo por tener entrevistas con expertos que conozcan bien del tema y no sea solo empírico sino estadístico.
By Jillian N•
Feb 3, 2021
This course is a great resource for understanding and clarifying cannabis benefits and potential risks associated with cannabis-infused products compared to traditional treatments on chronic illnesses. I have the most fun putting my knowledge into the creative infographic assignments. Thank you for providing us with this awesome course!
By Elke I•
Sep 28, 2020
This is a great course to take. I enjoyed listening to the various specialists that help back up information presented in the course. They were very helpful in understanding and confirming the facts/studies that are taking place for cannabis use.
By Marilyn T•
Aug 22, 2020
I enjoyed learning about where cannabis stands presently regarding chronic pain, Opiod Use Disorder (OUD), cancer other disorders. Hopefully with more research there are many possibilities for its use in the future.
By Anton C•
Sep 26, 2019
This class was very informative about how and why cannabis is a relevant substance that needs to be studied so we can figure out how to best use it to help people with various illnesses and debilitating conditions.
By Edwin G I•
May 14, 2021
Ha sido un curso totalmente satisfactorio, toda la información que he descubierto ayuda a seguir preparándome como profesionista.
By Amanda M•
Apr 16, 2022
I finished evrything up but theres now student assignment to rate. Because of that, I cannt' get my certificate.
By cHANDRA B•
Dec 8, 2019
This class is amazing. I am a person with a chronic pain disorder and this class has been eye opening so far <3
By Evaluation R•
Sep 30, 2019
Fantastic course. Great Guests and reading. Wush professor Hutchinson would speak a little slower :-(.
By Harry B•
Aug 31, 2020
Fantastic, very detailed, and a good mix f topics around the course.
By Deborah L B•
Oct 25, 2020
Such wonderful courses! Thank you, Professor Hutchinson!
By Jaison C•
Sep 28, 2019
Informative, cursory but a wide-range of information.
By Barbara S S•
Oct 7, 2019
Super interesting. I'm loving to learn all this.
By Valeria S•
Jan 1, 2021
Bien fundamentada y con bases científicas
By Paul Z•
Aug 5, 2020
Useful information well presented.
By Honey S W•
Jun 23, 2020
Love learning here!!!!
By Matthew C•
Jun 27, 2020
great interviews .
By G. A W•
Jul 28, 2020
Excellent course.
By Raneen A A A•
Oct 3, 2020
Its great course
By Keller J S A•
May 10, 2022
Excelente
By Mona A A•
Aug 3, 2020
good
By Ann F•
Apr 25, 2022
This was an enjoyable experience. I thoroughly enjoyed the path the infographic took me down and how much it allowed me to help others who are in my life right now. Pain comes in all forms emotional/somatic etc. It opened up another world and joined this work with other work that I do. It was so worthwhile in helping me growing into a person more skilled to help others.
By MAHLAQA K•
Nov 8, 2021
This course was very helpful and informative. I benefitted from the research articles and the comprehensive lectures. Thank you so much for giving this opportunity. I highly recommend this course.
By Natanya M•
Jan 19, 2021
Having a chronic disease disorder this course has helped me a lot to see the different benefits of Cannabis to help me and to help others life myself a great course.