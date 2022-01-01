- How to ask insightful questions about the safety of cannabis and CBD products
- Creation of concise evidence-based infographics on cannabis and CBD
- Evaluating the strengths and weakness of research papers on cannabis and CBD
- Communicating evidence based information on risks and benefits of cannabis and CBD
- Legality of cannabis
- CBD and THC
- Public Health
- Pharmacology
- History of cannabis
- cannabis and health
- Chronic Pain Management
- mood and anxiety disorders
Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD Specialization
Learn About the Health Effects of Cannabis and CBD. As a patient or health care provider, you will learn about the risks and benefits of different types of cannabis and CBD products and will learn how to use cannabis in ways that minimize the risks and maximize any potential benefits.
Offered By
What you will learn
Learn about the basic pharmacology of cannabis and how cannabinoids effect the body.
Learn about the history of cannabis cultivation and legality.
Learn about the barriers and approaches to cannabis research.
Learn about the epidemiological data on cannabis use in terms of cognition, education, and behavior.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Assignments are experiential in nature and designed to provide students with specific skills regardless of their age or their reasons for taking the specialization (to be an educated patient, continuing education for health care providers, or to obtain a job in the industry). Students will engage with dispensaries, healthcare providers, and/or patients on important questions related to the safety and health effects of cannabis and CBD. For example, students might visit two dispensaries, ask questions about the safety and health effects of products, and compare answers across the dispensaries. Students might also discuss cannabis with their doctor and compare answers. Students will also consolidate learning with the creation of infographics. Creating evidence-based infographics is not only a great learning tool, it also provides a skill that is highly desirable among job applicants in the cannabis industry and in public health and public policy positions.
No specific background required.
No specific background required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
History of Medical Cannabis
This History of Medical Cannabis course is designed to have you think critically about past, present, and future research on the health effects of cannabis by developing a more nuanced understanding of the barriers to research as well as different approaches to research. You will learn about the history of cannabis cultivation, the legal history of cannabis or "marijuana", and the obstacles that led to the lack of science on its medicinal use. You will also learn how to critically evaluate research on the effects of cannabis and discuss the associated risks of using cannabis in the context of public health and epidemiological research. Finally, you will learn about how to administer cannabis products in ways that minimize risk and maximize any potential benefits. Obtaining this knowledge will be helpful in terms of informing public policy, public health, and personal decisions regarding the use of cannabis products.
Cannabis, Chronic Pain, and Related Disorders
This Cannabis, Chronic Pain, and Related Disorders course is designed to have you think critically about the health effects of cannabis (i.e., marijuana) in the context of chronic pain, opioid use disorder, obesity, sleep dysfunction and cancer. We'll learn about the epidemiology and etiology of these conditions, the harms/benefits of current treatments, and learn how to evaluate the literature on cannabis for these conditions. We will discuss special considerations for using cannabis for these conditions, such as dose, timing, side effects, and drug interactions. Lastly, we'll discuss how it is being used in the context of palliative care. Obtaining this knowledge will be helpful in terms of informing public policy, public health, and personal decisions regarding the use of cannabis products.
Cannabis, Mental Health, and Brain Disorders
This Cannabis, Mental Health, and Brain Disorders course is designed to have you think critically about the health effects of cannabis (i.e., marijuana) in the context of several mental health and neurocognitive disorders. You'll be able to identify key features of several anxiety disorders (e.g., panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, PTSD), major depression, schizophrenia, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, traumatic brain injury, and Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease. You'll understand the etiology and risk factors for these disorders, recognize conventional treatments, and understand the influence of different cannabinoids such as THC and CBD on these disorders. Obtaining this knowledge will be helpful in terms of informing public policy, public health, and personal decisions regarding the use of cannabis products.
Healthy Aging and the Future of Cannabis Research
This Healthy Aging and Future of Cannabis Research course is designed to have you think critically about the health effects of cannabis (i.e., marijuana) in the context of inflammation, exercise, and aging. You'll learn how inflammation and the microbiome may be related to the disorders discussed in class, and how cannabis may influence these disorders through modulating inflammation. We'll describe the relationship between the endocannabinoid system and exercise, and how cannabinoids may affect exercise performance and recovery. You'll learn how to identify key features of aging and how cannabinoids may influence the aging process. Obtaining this knowledge will be helpful in terms of informing public policy, public health, and personal decisions regarding the use of cannabis products.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.