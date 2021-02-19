About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD Specialization
Beginner Level

No background required.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how cannabis may influence four different anxiety disorders (panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, PTSD).

  • Learn the research on cannabis for major depression and schizophrenia.

  • Learn the research on cannabis for multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and traumatic brain injury.

  • Learn the research on cannabis for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease.

Skills you will gain

  • Psychology
  • Pharmacology
  • Public Health
  • Personal Development
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Anxiety Disorders and Cannabis

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 93 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Mood Disorders, Psychosis, and Cannabis

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 76 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Neurocognitive/Brain Disorders Part I

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 72 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Neurocognitive/Brain Disorders Part II

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 86 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

About the Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD Specialization

Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD

