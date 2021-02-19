This Cannabis, Mental Health, and Brain Disorders course is designed to have you think critically about the health effects of cannabis (i.e., marijuana) in the context of several mental health and neurocognitive disorders. You'll be able to identify key features of several anxiety disorders (e.g., panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, PTSD), major depression, schizophrenia, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, traumatic brain injury, and Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease. You'll understand the etiology and risk factors for these disorders, recognize conventional treatments, and understand the influence of different cannabinoids such as THC and CBD on these disorders. Obtaining this knowledge will be helpful in terms of informing public policy, public health, and personal decisions regarding the use of cannabis products.
No background required.
Learn how cannabis may influence four different anxiety disorders (panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, PTSD).
Learn the research on cannabis for major depression and schizophrenia.
Learn the research on cannabis for multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and traumatic brain injury.
Learn the research on cannabis for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Anxiety Disorders and Cannabis
In this module, we will learn about the key features of anxiety disorders and PTSD. We will discuss the epidemiology and etiology of these disorders, as well as the current treatments used to treat these disorders. Lastly, we will evaluate the literature on cannabis for treating anxiety and PTSD.
Mood Disorders, Psychosis, and Cannabis
In this module, we will learn about the key features of depression and schizophrenia. We will discuss the etiology and risk factors for these disorders, as well as the common treatments used to treat them. Lastly, we will evaluate the research on the effects of cannabis on these disorders.
Neurocognitive/Brain Disorders Part I
In this module, we will learn about the key features of multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and traumatic brain injury. We will discuss the epidemiology and etiology of these conditions, as well as the current treatments used to treat them. Lastly, we will evaluate the research on the effects of cannabis on these disorders.
Neurocognitive/Brain Disorders Part II
In this module, we will learn about the key features of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease. We will discuss the etiology and risk factors for these diseases, as well as the common treatments used. Lastly, we will cover how cannabis may influence these diseases.
Course is great! Got to learn about cannabis and its effect. I love how they show the NAS report in each and every studies.
A little difficult sometimes with the Peer Review, but other than that- informative and enjoyable.
I learned a lot about how cannabis can help treat the symptoms of certain brain disorders, and perhaps even reduce the damage from certain things like traumatic brain injury.
Guests and readings are fantastic.. Would be great if professor Hutchinson could talk a little slower - easy to miss a lot of what he is saying. :-(. But in general a FANTASIC course!
If you want to learn more about medical cannabis (i.e., marijuana) and hemp-derived CBD, then this specialization is for you! A person who wants to know more about cannabis and CBD might be:
