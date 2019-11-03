Chevron Left
About the Course

This Cannabis, Mental Health, and Brain Disorders course is designed to have you think critically about the health effects of cannabis (i.e., marijuana) in the context of several mental health and neurocognitive disorders. You'll be able to identify key features of several anxiety disorders (e.g., panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, PTSD), major depression, schizophrenia, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, traumatic brain injury, and Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease. You'll understand the etiology and risk factors for these disorders, recognize conventional treatments, and understand the influence of different cannabinoids such as THC and CBD on these disorders. Obtaining this knowledge will be helpful in terms of informing public policy, public health, and personal decisions regarding the use of cannabis products....

HT

Nov 8, 2020

This course is valuable to people who want to learn more about how Cannabis can help their aging parents with brain aging diseases in terms of managing the symptoms and other treatments.

LM

Sep 29, 2019

Guests and readings are fantastic.. Would be great if professor Hutchinson could talk a little slower - easy to miss a lot of what he is saying. :-(. But in general a FANTASIC course!

By Anton C

Nov 2, 2019

This class, like the two before it was informative and did a good job sticking to facts and unflinching in its perspective, that while there are positive and negative things one can speculate about cannabis that much more research needs to be done on this plant that may hold a lot of untapped potential. The instructor was easy to follow and his lectures were well organized.

By Evaluation R

Sep 30, 2019

By Rachael G

Jun 26, 2021

Overall the information in the course is great. The lectures are a bit boring. I do not feel like there is any interaction between the instructor and the students, if you have a question about things there are only links to the forums which are not that active. It is also a little bit concerning that a portion of your grade is dependent on peer reviewed fact sheets. Making the fact sheet isn't the problem, it is hoping that there are not only at least 1 peer taking the course to review yours, but 3 other peers taking the course to be able to review their fact sheets. at this point I am making my final fact sheet for the courses, but it is worth half of my grade. I was able to have someone review my fact sheet in part 2 of the course but I have only been able to review one other fact sheet and I check back 5 days a week. (This is a work based training and I don't want to do this through my phone). I have tried to ask what happens if your work is not reviewed or if you can not review other's work before the due dates but no one has sent me a DM. I also think that the course could be updated with info about cannabis use and it's effects on COVID 19.

By Mason C

Nov 6, 2019

I did enjoy learning about aspects of mental health and brain disorders.

I think this course could be improved to make the material "come to life"

At times, it felt a bit dry by the repetitive use of power points and the professor reading the material directly from the slides.

By Asrarunissa

Aug 17, 2020

loved the course mainly assignments and activities. it would have been better if there was more of animation videos and more of assignments to dive deep into the topics.

By Dr M T

Jul 20, 2020

excellent course outline and material. however psychiatric point of views needs to be added in course to cover bias aspect of course. there is need to cannabis active ingredients discuss in detail which are sole area where diference of opinion easily explain and understandable.

By Hui C T

Nov 8, 2020

By Sharon G H W & M C & C

Feb 20, 2021

I learned a lot about how cannabis can help treat the symptoms of certain brain disorders, and perhaps even reduce the damage from certain things like traumatic brain injury.

By Nerding, V

Jul 19, 2020

informative as always, thanks so much for compiling this certificate program, cant wait to start part 4

By Jaison C

Oct 7, 2019

A little difficult sometimes with the Peer Review, but other than that- informative and enjoyable.

By Honey S W

Sep 7, 2020

Course is great. Sure would appreciate a better looking certificate when it prints out...

By cHANDRA B

Feb 10, 2020

This was an amazing introduction to brain science and cannabis.

By Barbara S S

Oct 17, 2019

Again really nice and interesting course.

By Maria C R

Sep 2, 2020

I really enjoy the course!

<thanks!

By Ahmed S

Nov 23, 2021

​it was amazing course

By foad a

Jun 8, 2020

excellent information

By Robert B S M

Jun 19, 2020

Outstanding program!

By Robin S

Aug 4, 2021

g​reat course!!

By Wilfredo C

Oct 3, 2019

Awesome course

By Alvaro D C

Sep 22, 2021

g​ood course

By tale p

Jun 23, 2020

good

By Maria B v O D

Mar 28, 2022

.

By Ann F

May 8, 2022

Nice. In line with my education, made me see the importance of understian both normal and abnormal psychology and neurology. The thing that most disturbs me about the way Coursera has evolved is that the learning is siloed. To hold onto what one learns they need to interact with the material. One way of doing that is to have discussion with peers and fellow students. This is a specialized class so it is harder to have the discussions with peers. On line learning has facilitated a just do the class work and move on. Very sad.

By Larihun S

Dec 18, 2020

Course is great! Got to learn about cannabis and its effect. I love how they show the NAS report in each and every studies.

By Natalie V

Aug 29, 2019

Good for getting the research up to 2018

