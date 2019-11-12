About this Course

8,606 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD Specialization
Beginner Level

No background required.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn about the basic pharmacology of cannabis and how cannabinoids effect the body.

  • Learn about the history of cannabis cultivation and legality.

  • Learn about the barriers and approaches to cannabis research.

  • Learn about the epidemiological data on cannabis use in terms of cognition, education, and behavior.

Skills you will gain

  • Legality of cannabis
  • CBD and THC
  • Public Health
  • Pharmacology
  • History of cannabis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD Specialization
Beginner Level

No background required.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,119 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Course and to Cannabis

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 127 min), 10 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

History of Cannabis

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 97 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Barriers to Research and How to Evaluate Research

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 81 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Risks Associated with Cannabis Use

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 99 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HISTORY OF MEDICAL CANNABIS

View all reviews

About the Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD Specialization

Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder