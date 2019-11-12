This History of Medical Cannabis course is designed to have you think critically about past, present, and future research on the health effects of cannabis by developing a more nuanced understanding of the barriers to research as well as different approaches to research. You will learn about the history of cannabis cultivation, the legal history of cannabis or "marijuana", and the obstacles that led to the lack of science on its medicinal use. You will also learn how to critically evaluate research on the effects of cannabis and discuss the associated risks of using cannabis in the context of public health and epidemiological research. Finally, you will learn about how to administer cannabis products in ways that minimize risk and maximize any potential benefits. Obtaining this knowledge will be helpful in terms of informing public policy, public health, and personal decisions regarding the use of cannabis products.
This course is part of the Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
No background required.
What you will learn
Learn about the basic pharmacology of cannabis and how cannabinoids effect the body.
Learn about the history of cannabis cultivation and legality.
Learn about the barriers and approaches to cannabis research.
Learn about the epidemiological data on cannabis use in terms of cognition, education, and behavior.
Skills you will gain
- Legality of cannabis
- CBD and THC
- Public Health
- Pharmacology
- History of cannabis
No background required.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Course and to Cannabis
In this module, we will discuss the biological characteristics of cannabis and the effect cannabinoids have on the body. Will will cover the basic pharmacology of THC and CBD and the action these cannabinoids have in the brain. Lastly, we will evaluate the evidence for what is called the entourage effect.
History of Cannabis
In this module, we will discuss the history of cannabis as an alternative medicine and the legal history of cannabis in both the US and abroad. We will discuss the variety of different product types post-legalization, how products are made, and implications for safety. We will also discuss the cannabis industry and how it compares to other mature industries like the pharmaceutical and alcohol industries.
Barriers to Research and How to Evaluate Research
In this module, we will discuss the legal barriers to institutional research in the US and how this has impacted conducting much-needed cannabis research. You will learn the difference between high quality, rigorous research design compared to biased sources of information. Lastly, you will learn how the placebo effect works and evaluate how much of a role it plays with regards to the medical benefits of cannabis.
Risks Associated with Cannabis Use
In this module, we will review the animal and human literature with regards to the effects of cannabis in the brain. We will discuss the epidemiology of cannabis use and review public health data. Lastly, we will discuss the best practices for using it medically, such as to minimize the risks and harms while maximizing the benefits.
Reviews
- 5 stars87.14%
- 4 stars9.64%
- 3 stars2.14%
- 2 stars0.35%
- 1 star0.71%
TOP REVIEWS FROM HISTORY OF MEDICAL CANNABIS
Excellent. Great learning experience. So much more needs to be done - we need to get cannabis out of Schedule 1!! I will be taking the next class. Thank you, Dr. Hutchison!
Love it, learn from the beginning of the barriers and Nixon. Studies that shows cannabis is necessary natural medicine.
Very informative, helpful, fun, and engaging! Would recommend to anyone who is interested in medical cannabis.
This course really open my eyes more about cannabis the professor was very informative in explaining the course, I took in a lot of information so that I can further my knowledge or cannabis
About the Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD Specialization
If you want to learn more about medical cannabis (i.e., marijuana) and hemp-derived CBD, then this specialization is for you! A person who wants to know more about cannabis and CBD might be:
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.