DR
Aug 19, 2019
This course was enlightening and insightful. Glad to have completed it. The professor is both passionate and knowledgeable. A wealth of information is shared. Moving on to the next course.
EI
Aug 24, 2020
Great course! Mr. Hutchison definitely framed each part - modules, interviews, assignments, & quizes - to be fully comprehensible and educational. I can't wait to take the next course.
By Dr. Z V R•
Aug 20, 2019
This course was enlightening and insightful. Glad to have completed it. The professor is both passionate and knowledgeable. A wealth of information is shared. Moving on to the next course.
By Barbara S S•
Aug 5, 2019
I learned a lot about the history of cannabis in the health field. There were a lot informations I had no clue. In fact a lot of the information I didn't know and were very helpful to me. This course made me eager to learn more about cannabis.
By Danielle M•
Jul 26, 2019
AMAZINGLY in-depth information coming from the very latest scientific research. Some of the studies covered in the class had just been released days before it was posted. Extremely impressive, and very valuable!
By cHANDRA B•
Mar 27, 2020
This was an incredible course. I learned a lot about research and empirical evidence as it relates to science. As a cannabis activist I am prone to only focusing on the positives of cannabis and to not not consider the risks or to examine if cannabis is really the wonder drug I claim it to be.Great history and historical overview.
By Luann D F•
Oct 2, 2019
Well organized course with clear and engaging lectures. The materials are good references and the literature well assembled. As an educator myself, I appreciated the course flow, the content, and Dr. Hutchinson's expertise and delivery. Thank you.
By Joshua M•
Nov 7, 2019
Great course. Fantastic basis for patient and practitioner alike to learn about the scientific background of cannabis, and clear up a number of misconceptions about its use and the literature about it.
By Michael N•
Aug 8, 2019
Clear, informatif, useful!
By Larry S C•
Jul 27, 2019
Excellent course!
By Ahmmad S S•
Aug 17, 2019
I like it
By Krupa N M•
Nov 9, 2020
There is a lot of information and trends just related to USA. the students belong from different countries.
By Priscilla P•
Jul 29, 2020
I feel that the material is very repetitive in the sense that after 10 min videos, we come to the conclusion that there isn't enough evidence in the field and you could have given us the info in 2 mins. I was really looking forward to learning this subject but you can learn the same thing watching a few documentaries. Its great that the course exists but I wish it had more substance.
By Simón M•
Jun 22, 2020
Presentations are flat black and white, with no images, and the professor often speaks like he doesn't want to be making the class. Also the time assigned to each lecture is missgiven, since it's impossible to read more than 20 pages in 10 minutes. Quizes should be more difficult, or be longer. I liked the course anyway, it's very interesting and useful.
By Simone•
May 25, 2020
This course was very manageable as a beginner. All the information was interesting and challenging enough that I stayed engrossed in the process. The simplicity of the last Quiz was a little disappointing, I was expecting a far more challenging assessment but at the same time, easier is better than harder when the students are all at different educational levels. The infographic assessment was very well communicated, allowed a lot of freedom and was very topical in the sense that infographics are very modern and trendy ways to communicate info. Well Done: Boulder University. I will be seeking the funding to do the other 3 courses, and hopefully I can start those asap. :) Thanks to all involved.
By Arthur B A•
Mar 28, 2022
Simply an amazing course. I think it could have covered even more of the history, but this is my archeologist side complaining haha. I understand that the focus of the course is the medical side. And it does this with excellence, explains the plant, its interaction with the human body, risks, therapeutic uses and all the issues involved. With many sources and data without polarizing the discussion, Cannabis is not a poison and it is not a panacea. The interviews are also great. Looking forward to doing the next ones.
By Richard N•
Aug 29, 2020
Excellent course. This was my first online experience and I feel like I truly got a valuable education experience. Only regret was the lectures prompted a lot of questions or opportunities for discussion that I would have liked to explore with the course leader in real life. I know I would have really enjoyed this course in person!
By Daria B•
Sep 2, 2020
I wanted to find out what is happening and why. My curiosity led me to understand evidence and go dip into details. Great area for research and education as addition to my experience and opportunity. Satisfied with the course as the program leads to search, study and be creative within responsible area of business.
By Cristian B•
Nov 29, 2020
IT'S ONE OF THE BEST WAYS TO START LEARNING ABOUT MEDICAL CANNABIS. AS A DOCTOR IM REALLY INTERESTED IN THIS TOPIC. I WAS SURPRISED THAT MULTIPLE TOPICS (ECONOMIC / SOCIAL / HEALTH) ARE ADDRESSED WITH MULTIPLE SCIENTIFIC STUDIES. THANK YOU VERY MUCH PROFESSOR KENT HUTCHISON, IT IS AN EXCELLENT JOB.
By Hui C T•
Sep 13, 2020
This course is great for a beginner like myself. Although I have been 'acquainted' with cannabis for over 20 years, it was good to understand it from a more scientific point of view. Especially in terms of methodology when it comes to evidence-based research. I would highly recommend this course.
By Federico G C•
Jul 6, 2020
this course was amazing, it provides a real science based knowledge on cannabis, it's not biased to make cannabis good or bad, and it sheds light on the general context of cannabis in terms of what is known, legal limitations, research that's been done and research needed
By Paul Z•
Jun 26, 2020
Absolutely loved this course, I've been waiting decades for this information to be consolidate in one place by a reputable/reliable source. Some of the detail is a bit mind numbing but that sort of comes with the territory. Looking forward to next course in the series.
By Teresa B•
Jun 27, 2020
Very informative course, especially if you are employed in the research field. I have always felt that cannabinoids were a miracle cure for everything, so it was wonderful to see the results from actual research studies. Thank you so much for offering this course.
By Theresa G•
Sep 26, 2021
Very thorough course. Lectures were in-depth and NAS report was a good supplement. I only wish there were some additional readings, but not enough to reduce the ratings given the small amount of reliable information available about cannabis.
By David Z•
May 19, 2021
Excellent instructor and guest interviews, great content. Much more than I had expected. Very balanced approach that looks at all sides of the science and encourages independent research from peer reviewed publications.
By Tường N•
Aug 8, 2021
incredible course. I have learned about many knowledges, from marijuana to cannabis products, know about the effect of them. the most important thing, this course help me realise the importance of scientific research.
By Juan C G•
Jun 16, 2020
Gain valuable knowledge about the chemical properties of cannabis, its history, the multiple applications it have, specifically I obtain a better general understanding of the concept of medical cannabis.