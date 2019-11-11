Chevron Left
This Healthy Aging and Future of Cannabis Research course is designed to have you think critically about the health effects of cannabis (i.e., marijuana) in the context of inflammation, exercise, and aging. You'll learn how inflammation and the microbiome may be related to the disorders discussed in class, and how cannabis may influence these disorders through modulating inflammation. We'll describe the relationship between the endocannabinoid system and exercise, and how cannabinoids may affect exercise performance and recovery. You'll learn how to identify key features of aging and how cannabinoids may influence the aging process. Obtaining this knowledge will be helpful in terms of informing public policy, public health, and personal decisions regarding the use of cannabis products....

CB

Mar 26, 2020

loved the excercise and wellness focus of this class . It was the perfect ending to an amazing course.

By Jaison C

Nov 11, 2019

Dry at times, but an incredible resource. It offers in-depth research where it is available.

By Elke I

Dec 4, 2020

I enjoyed the course. Very insightful. Now I am able to provide my parents with knowledge about what could help them with their arthritis. At the same time explain that there is a much better source of pain relieving medication outside of opioids. Thank you Professor Hutchison!

By Marilyn T

Nov 19, 2020

I truly enjoyed this segment as it focused on areas of particular interest to me as I fit into the "aging population."

I do hope there will be future courses as more and more research is done and there is a better understanding of the health effects of cannabis.

By cHANDRA B

Mar 27, 2020

loved the excercise and wellness focus of this class . It was the perfect ending to an amazing course.

By Nerding, V

Aug 7, 2020

Thanks so much, very informative class and fun assignements

By Chidubem V N

Oct 21, 2020

Very wonderful and enjoyable course

By Robert B S M

Jun 19, 2020

Outstanding program!

By Monica N A R

Aug 28, 2020

i love itt

By Evaluation R

Feb 11, 2020

Overall, the specialization was AWSOME. I became a little frustrated towards the end because there were several computer glitches. e.g. uploading documents and getting reviewed so I could move forward. I sometimes had a difficult time following the lecture because the professor was speaking so quickly. Overall, an incredible experience ... Thanks!

By Ann F

May 23, 2022

This course was amazing. I took it comming off the completion of a doctorate in a non-clinical psychoneuroimmunology. This certificate also fit into my specialty within healthcare complementary and integrative health approaches ICIHA))practice in herbalism and aromatherapy. The class went full circle and landed in a way that fits squarely with in the confines of the PNI degree. Great class that fullfilled the professional requirements to become well versed in the use of Medical Cannabis. Each class required that the students develop an infographic on a topic relavant to the topics in that class. I will place the infographics in my portfolio fand use for educating others. Kudos for offering high quality relavant topics.

By Deleted A

Apr 27, 2020

Excelent course!!! nothing bad to say about it.

By SONIA T S

Oct 21, 2020

Muchas Gracias

By Alvaro D C

Sep 22, 2021

r​eally good

By Joy S

Dec 17, 2019

It behooves us to know about weed nowadays.

By Amanda M

Apr 8, 2022

​I finished evrything up but theres now student assignment to rate. Because of that, I can get my certificate.

By B M

Aug 29, 2021

Avoid at all costs. Some outdated material, no interaction from the school or instructor. Peer reviewed work and get charged waiting for reviews. Waste of time and money.

