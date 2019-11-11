CB
Mar 26, 2020
loved the excercise and wellness focus of this class . It was the perfect ending to an amazing course.
JC
Nov 10, 2019
Dry at times, but an incredible resource. It offers in-depth research where it is available.
By Jaison C•
Nov 11, 2019
By Elke I•
Dec 4, 2020
I enjoyed the course. Very insightful. Now I am able to provide my parents with knowledge about what could help them with their arthritis. At the same time explain that there is a much better source of pain relieving medication outside of opioids. Thank you Professor Hutchison!
By Marilyn T•
Nov 19, 2020
I truly enjoyed this segment as it focused on areas of particular interest to me as I fit into the "aging population."
I do hope there will be future courses as more and more research is done and there is a better understanding of the health effects of cannabis.
By cHANDRA B•
Mar 27, 2020
By Nerding, V•
Aug 7, 2020
Thanks so much, very informative class and fun assignements
By Chidubem V N•
Oct 21, 2020
Very wonderful and enjoyable course
By Robert B S M•
Jun 19, 2020
Outstanding program!
By Monica N A R•
Aug 28, 2020
i love itt
By Evaluation R•
Feb 11, 2020
Overall, the specialization was AWSOME. I became a little frustrated towards the end because there were several computer glitches. e.g. uploading documents and getting reviewed so I could move forward. I sometimes had a difficult time following the lecture because the professor was speaking so quickly. Overall, an incredible experience ... Thanks!
By Ann F•
May 23, 2022
This course was amazing. I took it comming off the completion of a doctorate in a non-clinical psychoneuroimmunology. This certificate also fit into my specialty within healthcare complementary and integrative health approaches ICIHA))practice in herbalism and aromatherapy. The class went full circle and landed in a way that fits squarely with in the confines of the PNI degree. Great class that fullfilled the professional requirements to become well versed in the use of Medical Cannabis. Each class required that the students develop an infographic on a topic relavant to the topics in that class. I will place the infographics in my portfolio fand use for educating others. Kudos for offering high quality relavant topics.
By Deleted A•
Apr 27, 2020
Excelent course!!! nothing bad to say about it.
By SONIA T S•
Oct 21, 2020
Muchas Gracias
By Alvaro D C•
Sep 22, 2021
really good
By Joy S•
Dec 17, 2019
It behooves us to know about weed nowadays.
By Amanda M•
Apr 8, 2022
I finished evrything up but theres now student assignment to rate. Because of that, I can get my certificate.
By B M•
Aug 29, 2021
Avoid at all costs. Some outdated material, no interaction from the school or instructor. Peer reviewed work and get charged waiting for reviews. Waste of time and money.