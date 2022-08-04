Bias in healthcare delivery leads to worse patient care and patient outcomes. Advancing Health Equity: A Guide for Reducing Bias in Healthcare provides you an interactive bias training that teaches skills applicable to addressing enhanced public health guidelines and approaching the work of health equity.
Advancing Health Equity: A Guide to Reducing Bias in HealthcareUniversity of Michigan
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Training
- Health Equity
- Bias
- Public Health
- Leadership Development
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Community Orientation
3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 63 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Organizational Awareness
3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Professionalism
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 28 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Special Topics: Accountability, Change Leadership, and Strategic Orientation
2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 54 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
