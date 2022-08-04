About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Training
  • Health Equity
  • Bias
  • Public Health
  • Leadership Development
Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Community Orientation

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 63 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Organizational Awareness

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Professionalism

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 28 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Special Topics: Accountability, Change Leadership, and Strategic Orientation

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 54 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

