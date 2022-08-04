Ebbin Dotson, PhD, MHSA is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Health Management and Policy (HMP), the Faculty Director for the UM Summer Enrichment Program (UMSEP), and the Director for the Health Equity Leadership Pipeline Collaborative (The Collaborative) at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. Dr. Dotson’s research topics include organizational theory and behavior, health equity, leadership competencies, health professions pipelines, workforce diversity, predictive assessment, health literacy, and community health. In HMP, Dr. Dotson teaches courses in organizational behavior, leadership, and health equity management. He is the student case competition faculty director and is the faculty liaison to the HMP Alumni Board. Within SPH, Dr. Dotson supports recruitment and retention pipeline program initiatives, and advises the student organization Public Health Student of African Descent (PHSAD). On campus, Dr. Dotson enjoys his work with the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, The Edward Ginsberg Center, the Center for Interprofessional Education, and the Men of Color Faculty Writing Group. Before joining UM SPH, Dr. Dotson served as the Assistant Dean of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and an Assistant Professor in Community Health Sciences at the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health. Dr. Dotson received his PhD in Health Services and Policy Analysis from the University of California at Berkeley School of Public Health. He earned a Masters of Health Services Administration degree and a Bachelors of Science degree in Organizational Studies from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He was also an administrative fellow at Michigan Medicine. Dr. Dotson serves on the University of Michigan SPH Health Management and Policy Program Alumni board, and several of his community service efforts are focused on mentoring youth, especially young men.