The third and the last course of the Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare specialization will go through various approaches that are used to addressing racial inequity in healthcare., and the strengths and challenges of those approaches. You will explore legal, policy, and regulatory approaches to interventions such as Title IX in the United States. You will explore what is being done to intervene on providers to reduce differential care. You will unpack quality improvement and multiple approaches to leveraging healthcare systems and community partnerships to address access to care. You will also come to understand the history and role of community health centers in being critical infrastructure in addressing the health needs of diverse populations. Finally, you will be introduced to the workforce initiatives and the reparations that aim to close the racial and ethnic healthcare disparities gaps.
The community health center model is an intervention to combat racial and ethnic healthcare disparities
The role of reparations as an intervention to combat racial and ethnic healthcare disparities
How health systems implement quality improvement initiatives as an intervention to combat racial and ethnic healthcare disparities
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Community Health Center Model
This week, we will learn about the community health center model and how it can help us achieve racial equity in healthcare. We will learn about how the community health center model is a critical provider of care, and what it means to implement and sustain these types of models.
Anti-Discrimination Health Laws and Policies
This week, we will learn about anti-discrimination laws and policies. We will critically examine how laws and policies help us get closer to racial equity in healthcare, while simultaneously critiquing the challenges of legal and policy mechanisms as interventions towards equity goals.
The Use of Provider Interventions to Reduce Differential Care
This week, we will learn about intervening at the provider level to address racial inequity. To understand the foundations of provider interventions, we must first have a basic understanding of concepts and definitions we often see associated with provider-level approaches to achieving health equity. We will then critically appraise approaches to intervention with providers.
Improving Quality and Access in Healthcare
This week, we will learn about what it means to improve the quality and access to healthcare. We first walk through what quality improvement is and what healthcare systems are doing from a data collection perspective to improve quality. We will then examine in-depth how healthcare systems are utilizing non-traditional provider roles within the healthcare team, such as community health workers and enrollment assisters to improve quality. We will examine what it means for hospitals to improve the health of their surrounding community.
About the Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare Specialization
Recent events have once again put a spotlight on 400+ years of racism that has deeply entrenched our everyday structures, notably healthcare delivery. There is a significant need to provide a deep skillset to learners who have significant potential to change this system towards equity. Reducing racial and ethnic health disparities is core to the mission of public health. The healthcare delivery system contributes to these disparities in unique and complex ways.
