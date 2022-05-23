About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The community health center model is an intervention to combat racial and ethnic healthcare disparities

  • The role of reparations as an intervention to combat racial and ethnic healthcare disparities

  • How health systems implement quality improvement initiatives as an intervention to combat racial and ethnic healthcare disparities

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Community Health Center Model

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 70 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Anti-Discrimination Health Laws and Policies

2 hours to complete
9 readings
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The Use of Provider Interventions to Reduce Differential Care

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 22 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Improving Quality and Access in Healthcare

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 18 min), 13 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare Specialization

Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder